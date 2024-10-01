New England Revolution's Dylan Borrero fined and suspended

Dylan Borrero - New England
MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer has issued an undisclosed fine and a one match suspension to New England Revolution midfielder Dylan Borrero for his conduct following his receipt of two successive yellow cards during New England’s match against Charlotte FC on September 21. That conduct included failing to leave the field in an orderly manner and using abusive and insulting language in violation of League policies.

Borrero served his suspension for receiving two successive yellow cards, which converted to a red card pursuant to the Laws of the Game, on Saturday, September 28 against Nashville SC and will serve his one match suspension tomorrow October 2 against Houston Dynamo FC.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
New England Revolution Dylan Borrero

