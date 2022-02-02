Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution mutually part ways with defender Christian Mafla

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Christian Mafla New England

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutually part ways

The New England Revolution and left back Christian Mafla have mutually agreed to part ways ahead of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday. The transaction also opens an international roster spot.

Mafla, 29, was originally signed from Colombian side Atlético Nacional ahead of the 2021 campaign. He featured in nine games (seven starts) last season as New England won the Supporters’ Shield.

The Revolution still have DeJuan Jones as their primary left back, with Jones finishing fifth in 2021 MLS Defender of the Year voting.

