New England Revolution exit Concacaf Champions Cup with loss to Club América

The New England Revolution bowed out of the Concacaf Champions Cup Tuesday night with a 5-2 (9-2 aggregate) quarterfinal Leg 2 loss at Liga MX's Club América.
Last week's 4-0 rout put América in the driver's seat at the Estadio Azteca, and the hosts never gave up control of the series - putting the tie to bed with goals from Diego Valdés, Julián Quiñones, Henry Martín, USMNT winger Alejandro Zendejas and former LAFC player Brian Rodríguez.
New England got a pair of consolation goals courtesy of Giacomo Vrioni's second-half brace.
Officially out of CCC contention, the Revs can now focus exclusively on the league beginning with Saturday's Matchday 9 visit to New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The chances of a Revolution comeback were slim to none, and América had zero interest in making the series interesting during the final 90 minutes. With their CCC campaign over, Caleb Porter's and Co. can now turn their attention to the more pressing matter: getting out of last place in the Eastern Conference (1W-4L-1D record, 4 points).
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Diego Valdes' 21st-minute opener, after Video Review, set the tone for another dominant América performance.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Martín's goal put him eighth all-time in Club América history with 98 tallies - equaling legendary Paraguayan striker Salvador Cabañas.
Next Up
- NE: Saturday, April 13 at New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season