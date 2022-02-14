Jozy Altidore signs with New England Revolution after Toronto FC buyout

The 32-year-old US international joins New England’s DP trio of reigning MVP Carles Gil and strikers Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou . Toronto now have an open DP spot that’ll be filled in the summer by Italy international Lorenzo Insigne , alongside midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (2020 MVP) and newly-acquired defender Carlos Salcedo .

Altidore, Toronto’s second all-time leading scorer behind Sebastian Giovinco, joined TFC in 2015 from English side Sunderland and played a pivotal role in the Reds becoming among MLS’ most competitive clubs. He was part of Toronto's treble-winning side in 2017 that captured MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield and the Canadian Championship.

“We want to thank Jozy for all of his contributions to Toronto FC over the last seven seasons. He scored some of the most important and memorable goals during the most successful period in our club history,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a release. “We wish Jozy well in this next chapter of his career. His place in TFC history is secure and our fans will never forget the moments he produced.”