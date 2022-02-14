Jozy Altidore signs with New England Revolution after Toronto FC buyout

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing, buyout
The New England Revolution have signed forward Jozy Altidore as a free agent after he reached a contract buyout with Toronto FC, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Monday.
Altidore joins the defending Supporters’ Shield winners through 2024 after being a Designated Player in Toronto, who remain responsible for a portion of his salary through 2023.
“We welcome Jozy Altidore to the New England Revolution. Jozy is a player we know well and feel confident that he will be an excellent addition to our team,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “I believe Jozy can continue to be an outstanding goal scorer, and we will work hard to get him back to full fitness and in good form over the next couple of months.”
The 32-year-old US international joins New England’s DP trio of reigning MVP Carles Gil and strikers Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou. Toronto now have an open DP spot that’ll be filled in the summer by Italy international Lorenzo Insigne, alongside midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (2020 MVP) and newly-acquired defender Carlos Salcedo.
Altidore, Toronto’s second all-time leading scorer behind Sebastian Giovinco, joined TFC in 2015 from English side Sunderland and played a pivotal role in the Reds becoming among MLS’ most competitive clubs. He was part of Toronto's treble-winning side in 2017 that captured MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield and the Canadian Championship.
“We want to thank Jozy for all of his contributions to Toronto FC over the last seven seasons. He scored some of the most important and memorable goals during the most successful period in our club history,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a release. “We wish Jozy well in this next chapter of his career. His place in TFC history is secure and our fans will never forget the moments he produced.”
The move reunites Altidore with Arena, who coached him with the US men's national team and the New York Red Bulls at various stages of his career. Altidore originally turned pro in 2006 with RBNY after being picked in the SuperDraft, with his form sparking a move to La Liga side Villareal for a reported $10 million.
During eight seasons in Europe, Altidore's most productive run came with AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie. He also had stints at Hull City (England) and Bursaspor (Turkey).
“I am excited to begin this next chapter with the Revolution and look forward to competing for trophies in New England,” Altidore said in a release. “I am grateful for this opportunity to reunite with Bruce Arena and look forward to getting to work with my teammates immediately.”
Altidore's MLS career includes 77 goals and 25 assists across 176 regular-season games (135 starts). During the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, he's notched another nine goals and four assists across 17 matches (16 starts).
Altidore is one of the USMNT's most accomplished players, with his 42 goals in 115 games the third-most in program history behind joint-leaders Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan.
New England are one of MLS' five teams competing in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. They set a new single-season points record (73 total) in 2021, though fell to eventual MLS Cup winners NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Toronto are undergoing a roster transformation under the guise of sporting director and head coach Bob Bradley, who joined after departing LAFC.