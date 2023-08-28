New England Revolution defender Brandon Bye out with knee injury

New England Revolution right back Brandon Bye has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn right ACL, the club announced Monday.

The 27-year-old is expected to be sidelined for approximately nine months after sustaining the injury in New England's Leagues Cup match against Liga MX side Atlas FC on August 3.

Bye has emerged as one of the Revs' most reliable contributors since joining the club via the 2018 MLS SuperDraft as the No. 8 overall pick out of Western Michigan. For his career, he's scored nine goals and dished out 17 assists in 153 appearances (139 starts). He had started all 19 of his appearances in 2023, managing 2g/2a in 1,665 minutes prior to the injury.

In Bye's absence, New England could flip left back DeJuan Jones over to the right-hand side. Central midfielder Matt Polster and center back Andrew Farrell can also fill in at right back.