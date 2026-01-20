New England Revolution acquire Griffin Yow

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have acquired forward Griffin Yow from Belgian Pro League side Westerlo, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old US youth international is under contract through the 2027-28 season, with an option for 2028-30.

To complete the signing, New England acquired Yow's Discovery Priority from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and the club's 2027 MLS SuperDraft second-round pick.

Yow is New England's third offseason signing with experience under head coach Marko Mitrović, following midfielder Brooklyn Raines and defender Ethan Kohler. He played for Mitrović at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“I had the pleasure of coaching Griffin at the United States Olympic Team, where he quickly impressed me with his willingness to learn, his eagerness to develop, and his drive to win,” Mitrović said.

“Griffin has strong instinctive abilities on the attacking end that complement his speed and abilities with the ball. I look forward to welcoming him to our team and working with him again.”

Yow spent three-plus years with Westerlo, accumulating 18g/10a in 86 matches. That followed time as a D.C. United homegrown, having produced 3g/2a in 32 regular-season games for the MLS originals from 2019-22.

Internationally, Yow also featured at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

“Griffin Yow is a talented winger who will strengthen our attack,” sporting director Curt Onalfo said. “Griffin brings important playing experience overseas, in MLS, and in international competition.

"Griffin’s athleticism and decision making in the final third will help make us more dangerous around goal in the years ahead.”

New England's 2026 MLS season kicks off on Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV). The club last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023.