New England Revolution 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They spent big to overhaul damn near the whole roster – center backs, fullbacks, center mids, center forward, winger, just about everything. So in theory the strength is these are Caleb Porter’s players and this is now Caleb Porter’s team with clarity on how they want to play and who they’re trying to be.
- Weakness: That really is a lot of new faces. We have no idea how they will adjust to MLS and the only prominent holdovers – Carles Gil and Matt Polster – are now solidly into their 30s.
Key Departures
- Xavier Arreaga: The veteran center back returned to Ecuadorian top-flight side Barcelona SC after six years in MLS.
- Esmir Bajraktarević: The 19-year-old homegrown attacker was dealt to PSV Eindhoven for reportedly up to $6 million, continuing a trend of marquee New England transfers to Europe.
- Dylan Borrero: New England declined the option of their first-ever U22 Initiative signing. He has since signed for Brazilian Série A side Fortaleza.
- Mark-Anthony Kaye: Alongside Ian Harkes and Dave Romney, the Canadian midfielder was traded to San Jose for $500k GAM and an international roster slot.
- Dave Romney: Also part of the San Jose trade, the center back was moved to help create salary-cap space.
- Giacomo Vrioni: The Revs’ top scorer in 2024 (nine goals) was transferred to Montréal for $50k GAM to open a DP spot. The Revs retain a sell-on percentage.
Key Signings
- Leonardo Campana: New England spent an MLS-trade record fee of up to $3.25m GAM ($2.5m guaranteed) to acquire the Ecuadorian striker from Inter Miami. He is the Herons’ second all-time leading scorer with 32 goals.
- Brayan Ceballos: New England acquired the former Colombian youth international center back from Brazilian Série A side Fortaleza.
- Ilay Feingold: The 20-year-old Israel international defender was acquired on a U22 initiative contract from Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Haifa.
- Mamadou Fofana: New England acquired the Mali international center back from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC. Fofana will be key to the Revs’ defensive rebuild alongside Ceballos.
- Ignatius Ganago: Ligue 1 side FC Nantes loaned the Cameroon international forward to New England, offering key reinforcements while Tomás Chancalay recovers from a torn ACL.
- Jackson Yueill: The veteran MLS and former USMNT midfielder was signed via free agency following eight years in San Jose.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 12th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Caleb Porter
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Last year: 9W-21L-4T, 31 points, 14th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify