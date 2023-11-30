New England, Orlando players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee had found the Vancouver Whitecaps FC technical staff and players in violation of the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play during a confrontational incident that occurred in the 94th minute of their match against LAFC on November 5.

Vancouver assistant coaches Youssef Dahha and Michael D’Agostino and Vancouver midfielders Luís Martins and Ali Ahmed and defender Javain Brown have been fined an undisclosed amount for entering the field of play in a confrontational manner, during a confrontational incident. Vancouver defender Mathias Laborda has been issued a one-match suspension and an undisclosed fine for entering the field of play in a confrontational manner, during a confrontational incident and inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.