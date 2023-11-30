New England, Orlando players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Ahead of the Conference Finals in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings.
Sartini, Vancouver fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC and head coach Vanni Sartini for violating the mass confrontation policy for the second time this season in the 94th minute of their match against the LAFC on November 5.
Due to their role in the mass confrontation, Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, defender Ranko Veselinovic, midfielder Ryan Gauld and forward Simon Becher have been issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee had found the Vancouver Whitecaps FC technical staff and players in violation of the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play during a confrontational incident that occurred in the 94th minute of their match against LAFC on November 5.
Vancouver assistant coaches Youssef Dahha and Michael D’Agostino and Vancouver midfielders Luís Martins and Ali Ahmed and defender Javain Brown have been fined an undisclosed amount for entering the field of play in a confrontational manner, during a confrontational incident. Vancouver defender Mathias Laborda has been issued a one-match suspension and an undisclosed fine for entering the field of play in a confrontational manner, during a confrontational incident and inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Murillo fined
MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LAFC defender Jesús Murillo an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s simulation/embellishment policy in the 46th minute of LAFC’s match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on November 5.
Kaye fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New England Revolution midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45th minute of New England’s match against the Philadelphia Union on November 7.
Hernández fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s simulation/embellishment policy in the 70th minute of Columbus’ match against Orlando City SC on November 25.
Schlegel fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Orlando City SC defender Rodrigo Schlegel for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 77th minute of Orlando’s match against the Columbus Crew on November 25
Mosquera fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s simulation/embellishment policy in the 63rd minute of Cincinnati’s match against the Philadelphia Union on November 25.