Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream US Open Cup semifinal

Nashville SC host the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday evening with a spot in the 2025 US Open Cup final on the line.
How to watch and stream
- Paramount+
- CBS Sports Network
When
- Tuesday, Sept. 16 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
The winner advances to the Oct. 1 final against Minnesota United FC or Austin FC, who meet in the other all-MLS semifinal on Wednesday at Allianz Field.
The club that wins the historic competition will earn a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.
- Round of 32: 1-0 win vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Round of 16: 3-2 win at Orlando City SC
- Quarterfinals: 5-2 win vs. D.C. United
Nashville are seeking their first-ever USOC final berth amid an impressive first full season under manager B.J. Callaghan.
The former US men's national team assistant and interim head coach has the Coyotes chasing a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference that would secure home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Designated Player duo of Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge has been instrumental in the club's success, combining for 50 goal contributions in MLS regular-season play while looking to lead Nashville to their first tournament final since Leagues Cup 2023.
- Round of 32: 1-1 draw with Indy Eleven, PK win
- Round of 16: 4-1 win vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Quarterfinals: 3-2 win vs. New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia have their sights set on a fourth US Open Cup final after runner-up finishes in 2014, 2015 and 2018.
A first USOC title is just one of the trophies the Union are contending for during year one under head coach Bradley Carnell.
Philly lead the Supporters' Shield race (57 points) with four games remaining, setting up a possible run to 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi.
All-Star striker Tai Baribo (16g/3a), homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan (2g/9a) and left back Kai Wagner (2g/10a) are among the Union's standout performers this season.