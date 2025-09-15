Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream US Open Cup semifinal

Nashville SC host the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday evening with a spot in the 2025 US Open Cup final on the line.

The club that wins the historic competition will earn a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

The winner advances to the Oct. 1 final against Minnesota United FC or Austin FC , who meet in the other all-MLS semifinal on Wednesday at Allianz Field.

Nashville are seeking their first-ever USOC final berth amid an impressive first full season under manager B.J. Callaghan.

The former US men's national team assistant and interim head coach has the Coyotes chasing a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference that would secure home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.