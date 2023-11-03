Matchday

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Orlando City SC can book their place in the Eastern Conference Semifinals during Tuesday night's visit at Nashville SC, who aim to keep their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs run alive in Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 series.

How to watch and stream

When

Where

  • GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee

Round One Best-of-3 series

Orlando narrowly edged out Nashville in Game 1 thanks to a golazo from d-mid Wilder Cartagena, who curled a 41st-minute blast into the upper 90 to beat goalkeeper Joe Willis. Though Oscar Pereja's side dominated possession, Nashville had multiple gilt-edged chances of their own in the evenly-contested fixture.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Both clubs are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
  • Seed: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Record: 49 points (13W-11L-10D)

Designated Player Hany Mukhtar's uncharacteristic scoring drought continued into Game 1, with the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP rattling a long-distance screamer off the crossbar late in the first half but ultimately failing to find net. Big-money summer signing Sam Surridge also failed to tally despite a golden opportunity in the 19th minute.

Nashville will need more from their forwards if they hope to get past Orlando's elite shot-stopper, Pedro Gallese, and force a return trip to Exploria Stadium for a do-or-die Game 3.

Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
  • Seed: 2nd in Eastern Conference
  • Record: 63 points (18W-7L-9D)

Orlando may have earned the all-important Game 1 win at home, but their inability to find a second goal kept the final result in doubt until the end. More positively, they earned their fourth shutout in five matches dating back to the regular season. Pereja has talent and depth at every position across his back line, which is a great formula for postseason success.

That defensive unit will need to be extra locked in at GEODIS Park, where Nashville have proven to be a tough out in tournament play. Earlier this summer, Gary Smith's side dispatched Monterrey and Club América at home to reach the Leagues Cup final.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs Orlando City SC Nashville SC

