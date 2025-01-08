Nashville SC sign midfielder Bryan Acosta

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Nashville SC have signed Honduran international midfielder Bryan Acosta through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.
The 31-year-old veteran, who last played for Real CD España in his native Honduras, will join his fourth MLS club. He previously featured for FC Dallas (2019-21), Colorado Rapids (2022-23) and Portland Timbers (2023), producing 2g/10a in 107 regular-season appearances.
Internationally, Acosta captained Los Catrachos to a fourth-place finish at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. He's scored two goals in 69 games with the Honduran national team.
"Bryan has outstanding experience in both Major League Soccer and Concacaf, and his combination of playmaking and ball-winning makes him a valuable addition to our midfield," said general manager Mike Jacobs.
Acosta is Nashville's third midfield signing this offseason, following Edvard Tagseth and Gastón Brugman, who was acquired from the LA Galaxy in exchange for Sean Davis. They join Australian international Patrick Yazbek.
Entering their first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan, Nashville are looking to improve after finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference in 2024. They begin their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at home against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant