Nashville SC sign goalkeeper Brian Schwake

The 23-year-old American is signed through 2026 with an option for 2027.

Schwake played one collegiate season at DePaul University before joining Scottish side Livingston FC in 2020. He's posted 24 clean sheets in 92 appearances across stints with Castellón and several clubs in Scotland.

"Brian is an athletic goalkeeper who has already had some outstanding and unique experiences abroad for someone his age," said general manager Mike Jacobs. "He has the potential to be a key contributor to our group."