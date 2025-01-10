Nashville SC sign goalkeeper Xavier Valdez

Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC have signed Dominican Republic international goalkeeper Xavier Valdez, the club announced Friday.

A Houston Dynamo homegrown, Valdez was claimed by Nashville via End-of-Year Waivers and is signed through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27.

The 21-year-old featured for Houston Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro from 2022-24, posting eight clean sheets in 50 appearances.

Capped 11 times by the Dominican Republic, Valdez also represented Los Quisqueyanos at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

“Xavier is an exciting young prospect who has already achieved some unique playing experiences domestically and internationally for a goalkeeper his age,” said Nashville GM Mike Jacobs. “We are looking forward to having him join our goalkeeping corps here in Nashville.”

Valdez arrives as the presumptive No. 2 to first-choice Joe Willis, days after the club waived longtime backup goalkeeper Elliot Panicco.

Nashville's 2025 season begins on Feb. 22 at home against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

