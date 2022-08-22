Nashville SC's playoff hopes get "shot in the arm" with lopsided win over FC Dallas

The German now has 16 goals, two shy of the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi pace set by Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi .

Nashville head coach Gary Smith touted "so many positives" from the evening, but one that will go without saying was another masterful performance from Hany Mukhtar , who opened the scoring in the 5th minute from an impossible angle before completing his brace in the 33rd with an AT&T 5G Goal of the Week candidate on a brilliant free kick.

A 4-0 romp over an opponent missing Jesus Ferriera , however, gave the Boys in Gold a massive win amid their quest for three Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances in as many seasons in the league. They're currently on 36 points and sit sixth in the Western Conference with seven matches remaining.

"Hany was exceptional again," Smith said. "Two outstanding goals. The first goal was from such an acute angle and his free kick was sublime."

Smith was also complimentary of Jacob Shaffelburg, who signed with the club on loan from Toronto FC on August 2 but made his Nashville debut on Sunday and played 45 minutes.

The Canadian international, who was kept off the pitch while gaining his work visa, opened his account in 2022 by getting on the end of a gorgeous bit of skill by Mukhtar to make it 2-0 in favor of the Coyotes in the 26th minute, before drawing the foul that led to Muhktar's free-kick goal.