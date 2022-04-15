Nashville SC "rolling downhill" as road swing continues at San Jose Earthquakes

“But with that, we know if we can get enough points on the road during these eight games, when we come here at home, we’re going to have a schedule at the tail-end of the season that is heavily at home and that’s going to play into our advantage, and especially if we can make this place a fortress like we did at Nissan [Stadium] where we’re expected to win or go undefeated every single time we play here.”

“You kind of get in that routine, that rhythm of playing on the road,” Zimmerman said. “You know it’s going to be an uphill battle every week, you know it’s going to be difficult with all the challenges that being on the road presents.

The Coyotes boast a solid 3W-2L-1D record so far, building towards a much-anticipated May 1 debut of GEODIS Park, their new 30,000-seat soccer-specific stadium. And now it’s about continuing this momentum, US men’s national team center back Walker Zimmerman said.

That two-sided coin could work in Nashville’s favor, with an April 23 trip to the surging LA Galaxy their last road test before debuting their new home against the Philadelphia Union. They’ll have played nearly 25% of their season on the road by that point, then have six of eight at home across May and June. Since joining MLS as an expansion team in 2020, Nashville have gone 12W-1L-14D at home in the regular season.

Head coach Gary Smith's team has won two straight road games after beating Columbus Crew and Sporting Kansas City, all while star playmaker Hany Mukhtar awaits his first goal of 2022 to pair with his team-leading four assists (second in MLS). Even more in their favor, San Jose are ​​off to their worst start in club history with just two points from these first six games.