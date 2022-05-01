Nashville SC rock out to Tommy Shaw’s guitar riff, unveil first tifo at GEODIS Park

There really is no place like home, and for Nashville SC it's all just beginning at GEODIS Park, the brand new 30,000-seat stadium that was inaugurated with a Week 9 match against the Philadelphia Union on Sunday afternoon.

The festivities were kicked off in customary Nashville SC tradition, with rock artist Tommy Shaw from Styx sending fans into a frenzy with the first guitar riff at the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada.

The Nashville ritual was accompanied by the first tifo display at the arena.

