Nashville SC hit all the right notes in Whitecaps rout: "One of the results of the season"

After claiming just three of a possible 18 points in that span, Nashville suddenly have the look of a group that may be putting the pieces together with the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs looming.

With a 3-0 win over 10-man Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday evening at BC Place, the Music City side, in search of a third playoff trip in as many seasons in MLS, currently sit in 5th place in the Western Conference on 39 points, having won their last two matches by a combined scoreline of 7-0.

"I would say [it's] one of the results of the season at a very important time," Nashville head coach Gary Smith said. "The first half was one of the best first halves I've seen from the team away from home. Of course the goals make a difference, but the way we controlled good periods of the game, frustrated Vancouver, and [had] some terrific displays...was wonderful to see."

Two of Nashville's three goals came from an unlikely source: Jack Maher. The former US youth international entered the evening with a single goal in his professional career, but finished the night with a brace.