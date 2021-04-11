Nashville SC acquires defender Dylan Nealis in trade with Inter Miami

Nealis joins a staunch Nashville SC defense, which set a record for an expansion side with a goal against average of 0.956 goals per game in 2020.

Miami will receive $175,000 in General Allocation Money and an additional $50,000 if Nealis meets certain performance-based metrics. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft is signed through the 2021 season with options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“Dylan is an outstanding defender who can contribute on both sides of the ball and has the potential to fit into our group really well,” Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in Saturday's release. “He has a lot of the positive attributes we look for in players and will be a welcome addition.”

Nealis joined Inter Miami via the 2020 SuperDraft after a standout two-season career at collegiate level for Georgetown, which saw him lead the Hoyas to the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's College Cup title and get named as a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist for the 2019 season. Nealis was also the Big East Defensive Player of the Year, named to the All-Big East first team and the United Soccer Coaches All-America first team