MLS NEXT

Names to know at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

By Travis Clark @travismclark

Another first is set to roll out during this week’s MLS All-Star Game festivities: an MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.

A total of 45 players have been summoned to Minnesota, competing in an East vs. West format Tuesday (12 pm ET) at the National Sports Center in Blaine. It’s a chance for some of the rising academy stars to test themselves against top competition from around the country.

Here’s a rundown on 10 of the names to know before the game.

MLS NEXT All-Star roster

DEFENDERS

Stuart Hawkins
Defender · Seattle Sounders FC

A rising center back prospect in the Pacific Northwest, Hawkins was one of the anchors of Seattle’s Generation adidas Cup-winning squad. He’s smooth on the ball and a tough defender at his age group; he’s also earned several call-ups to the US Under-17 men’s national team, and should be a key player for the 2023 cycle, where the US U-20 will compete in their fifth-straight World Cup.

Fritz Volmar
Defender · St. Louis CITY SC

Another standout, do-everything center back, Volmar has shown the tools and potential to be a high-level defender. He makes it look easy at the youth level as his ability to read the game and physical tools allow him to dominate. Volmar’s made five MLS NEXT Pro appearances during the current season for St. Louis CITY SC 2.

Noah Cobb
Defender · Atlanta United

The center back prospect is well underway in his pro career, signing with Atlanta United 2, with a Homegrown deal kicking in at the start of 2023. Along the way, he’s played for the US Under-17 squad at a couple of national events, and starred at the Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT Flex.

In an All-Star game that features top talent up front and at the back, Cobb will relish the chance to leverage his pro experience in a quality field of players.

MIDFIELDERS

Brian Carmona Romero
Midfielder · Charlotte FC

Just last week, Romero became the first Homegrown signing out of the relatively new Charlotte FC Academy. An attacking midfielder that operates on the flank or through the middle, his first taste of pro soccer will surely be Charlotte’s soon-to-launch MLS NEXT Pro side.

His experience this year is impressive, including excelling in MLS NEXT: He trained in the preseason with the first team, played against Chelsea FC in a recent friendly and also spent time with the US Under-17 squad.

Marcus Lee
Midfielder · Strikers

An electric winger on the Strikers’ Under-16 squad, Lee’s ability to score goals and create from wide areas was huge on one of the top teams in the age group. There’s a real chance he is one of the most entertaining players to watch in the game.

Jack Panayotou
Midfielder · New England Revolution

Panayotou led New England to the Under-19 MLS NEXT Cup title back in July. His six goals scored during the tournament is one of several highlights achieved this year. Along with that, he’s been in camp with the US U-19 squad, made his debut as an amateur for Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro and will be a part of the Georgetown men’s soccer program starting this fall.

Esmir Bajraktarevic
Midfielder · New England Revolution

It’s been quite the year for Bajraktarevic – from joining the Revolution Academy from his native Wisconsin, to signing contracts with the Revolution II and eventually a Homegrown deal earlier this year. He’s impressed at both MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro levels, scoring seven goals. Along with that, he has 14 appearances in 2022 under his belt for Revolution II, and the attacking midfielder spent time in camp with the US youth setup.

His ability to unlock a defense and create chances should be on display in the All-Star Game.

Cruz Medina
Midfielder · San Jose Earthquakes

The recent Homegrown addition at San Jose is one of the top players born in 2006 in the country. A midfielder that can play quickly and offer quality from deep areas, he has recently started getting regular minutes with Earthquakes II in MLS NEXT Pro. In fact, Medina scored his first pro goal on July 22 against Portland. Like Hawkins, he should be a key player for the US in the 2023 Under-17 World Cup cycle.

FORWARDS

Marcos Zambrano
Forward · Philadelphia Union

The attacking star at this year’s Under-17 MLS NEXT Cup, Zambrano secured the Golden Boot, scoring seven goals as the Philadelphia Union won the competition. He’s been in camp with the US Under-19 youth side, and impressed at the big national events in 2022, scoring seven times at MLS NEXT Flex and four at this spring’s Generation adidas Cup.

Colin Griffith
Forward Player · Development Academy

A line-leading forward at the New Jersey club power, Griffith earned MVP honors in the Under-19 age group. Like Panayotou, he’s an incoming freshman at a prominent Division I program this fall, as he’s set to join the University of Maryland.

Griffith’s been one of the top forwards in MLS NEXT the past two seasons, helping PDA to a deep run at the 2021 edition of the tournament. He finished the 2021-22 club campaign with 28 goals in 18 games.

MLS NEXT MLS All-Star Game

Related Stories

Rosters for 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
MLS NEXT success, USYNT call-ups highlight Inter Miami Academy’s evolution
MLS NEXT Announces 2021-22 Regular Season Award Winners
More News
More News
Playoff worries for Seattle Sounders? Raul Ruidiaz says “that doesn’t matter”

Playoff worries for Seattle Sounders? Raul Ruidiaz says “that doesn’t matter”
Names to know at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
MLS NEXT

Names to know at the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
Brandon Vazquez for USMNT: "100 percent he deserves a chance"

Brandon Vazquez for USMNT: "100 percent he deserves a chance"
All-Star Week arrives in Minnesota: “This is the closest MLS has ever been to Liga MX”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

All-Star Week arrives in Minnesota: “This is the closest MLS has ever been to Liga MX”
Official: San Jose Earthquakes transfer Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord
Transfer Tracker

Official: San Jose Earthquakes transfer Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 24?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 24?
More News
Video
Video
Record-Setting Week of Goals! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:50

Record-Setting Week of Goals! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 24 in MLS!
58:04

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 24 in MLS!
Giorgio Chiellini, soccer or volleyball? LAFC star earns yellow card
0:59

Giorgio Chiellini, soccer or volleyball? LAFC star earns yellow card
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas | August 06, 2022
4:08

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas | August 06, 2022
More Video