Voices: Andrew Wiebe

My 2021 MLS All-Star Game lineup

By Andrew Wiebe @Andrew_Wiebe

I’m not encouraging you to stuff the ballot box for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. I am simply communicating the facts. There are only eight days to vote this year. It’s a sprint, and you can vote once per day. Therefore, you can, in theory, vote up to eight times.

Reminder that voting ends 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, July 21.

Again, this is a thought experiment. Do what you want.

I’m just saying you could do that, or you could vote once and call it good. Follow your conscience. Either way, the player and media voting blocs ought to even things out should, let’s just say, folks in a few select southern cities or in a place that rhymes with Tea Rattle get particularly enthusiastic about their ability to cast multiple ballots.

Anyway, go vote, and when you do make your selections, you’ll notice something glorious. You’re not voting for an amorphous, never-gonna-see-the-field-in-real-life XI. You’ve got to put together something semi-coherent, a lineup that includes outside backs and a defensive midfielder.

Here’s my first (of eight? Jk jk jk) ballot. I’m going to hold off on my media ballot until after Week 13, so this is more “gut reaction” than “I spent a full day researching this and stand behind it completely.” Feel free to argue with me on Twitter about my selections. My wife still can’t believe I call that “work.” Know, however, that I had three guiding principles:

  1. Quality and consistency in MLS matter most
  2. Entertainment value is secondary, but clearly important
  3. Maximum three players from any given team (AKA the “only three Sounders” rule)
  4. And this might be the most important, my mission is to snub your club/favorite player

Advertising

Wiebe All-Star Game lineup
ATX_BRAD_STUVER
Brad Stuver
Goalkeeper · Austin FC

I judge goalkeepers 30 percent on eye test and 70 percent on advanced analytics. I can’t see everything, and I wouldn’t trust my eyes if I did. Both say Stuver has been the league’s top ‘keeper so far. I’m not saying he’s the “best” at his position. I am saying that his performances have been the best. I’d expect two of Matt Turner, Andre Blake, Jonathan Bond and mayyyyyyyybe Pedro Gallese to round out the group

NSH_Dan_Lovitz
Daniel Lovitz
Defender · Nashville SC

With the attackers in this XI, I want an elite crosser of the ball. Lovitz is absolutely that. I am open to arguments here.

SKC_Fontas
Andreu Fontàs
Defender · Sporting Kansas City

Advertising

Best defensive record in the league. The busiest passer in the league, by some margin (and he breaks lines, too). Fontas isn’t just a skill centerback, he’s showing the timing and aggression in the tackle to be shutdown, too. Turns out, he was a bust … until he wasn’t. It took two-and-a-half years, but the 31-year-old Spaniard finally found fitness and form. He absolutely deserves the plaudits.

ORL_Antonio_Carlos
Antônio Carlos
Defender · Orlando City SC

In many ways, Carlos is the defensive foundation on which Oscar Pareja’s Orlando City is built. He’s not going to fill the stat sheet. He’s just going to make the right plays when they need to be made. Give me another Sounder, and I’d be thinking hard about Yeimar Gomez.

Sea_Alex_Roldan
Alex Roldan
Defender · Seattle Sounders FC

Hate me for it, but I’m giving younger brother the shine this time around. This is one of the positions with many candidates, but no out-and-out choice. Have an opinion? Voice it, and vote it.

Sea_Joao_Paulo
João Paulo
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC

Advertising

How is it possible to miss Nico Lodeiro and still be unbeaten and, often, dominant? Well, you have another Best XI midfielder. The Brazilian is among the league leaders in, well, basically anything you might want a defensive midfielder to do. All from Second Spectrum…

  • Passes – 4th
  • Touches – 6th
  • Interceptions – 2nd
  • Tackles – 14th
  • Pressures – 1st
RSL_Damir_Kreilach
Damir Kreilach
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

Gamer. Entertainer. Scorer of goals in every way possible. I’m rewarding one of the most underappreciated players in the league on a team that’s above the playoff line when most/everyone (wrongly) figured they’d be competing for spoons this year.

NE_Carles_Gil_HEA
Carles Gil
Midfielder · New England Revolution

I’m not sure we’ve properly communicated how absurd Gil’s season as a chance creator has been, though a league-leading 10 assists (Fabio is second with six) basically tell the story. These numbers just scratch the surface.

From Second Spectrum…

From American Soccer Analysis’ models…

  • 68 key passes … Brooks Lennon is second with 35
  • 6.63 xAssists … Julian Gressel is in second with 3.67

The MVP Narrative says Chicharito, but the numbers and the impact say Gil. He was my first field player, straight into the team.

SKC_Salloi
Dániel Sallói
Forward · Sporting Kansas City

Advertising

Shooters shoot. Salloi is the most productive attacker on the best attacking team in the league. Is Nani a snub here? Yes, of course, but he'll make this team, one way or another. But just imagine the space Salloi will have in this game cutting in on that right foot. Imagine the teasing, whipped-in balls he’s going to play to these next two…

SEA_Raul_Ruidiaz_HEA
Raúl Ruidíaz
Forward · Seattle Sounders FC

Absolute shark. Everything he does revolves around one thing: putting the ball in the back of the net. I know Chicharito has more goals – and Josef Martinez is not yet Josef Martinez – but nobody is more relentless than Ruidiaz. His three big chances a game are coming hell or high water, and odds are at least one is going to find the back of the net. With the Sounders, it all just feels inevitable at this point.

LA_Javier_Hernandez_HEA_15
Chicharito
Forward · LA Galaxy

There is no world in which Chicharito, fit and available, doesn’t start this game. That’s just facts.

Voices: Andrew Wiebe MLS All-Star Game

Advertising

Related Stories

Six MLSers to watch at the Gold Cup outside the USMNT and Canada
Wednesday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 12's action
Weekend cheat sheet: Your guide to the key Week 11 storylines

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LA Galaxy sign attacker Efra Alvarez to multi-year contract extension
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign attacker Efra Alvarez to multi-year contract extension
US player transfers abroad have reached “critical mass,” says Gregg Berhalter

US player transfers abroad have reached “critical mass,” says Gregg Berhalter
My 2021 MLS All-Star Game lineup
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

My 2021 MLS All-Star Game lineup
Canada v. Haiti: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Group B match

Canada v. Haiti: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Group B match
USMNT keep focus on Martinique ahead of showcase Gold Cup clash with Canada
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT keep focus on Martinique ahead of showcase Gold Cup clash with Canada
Official: Serie A's Venezia FC sign Tanner Tessmann from FC Dallas
Transfer Tracker

Official: Serie A's Venezia FC sign Tanner Tessmann from FC Dallas
More News
Video
Video
Stu Holden on Who to Look Toward for World Cup Qualifiers
3:19

Stu Holden on Who to Look Toward for World Cup Qualifiers
Stu Holden USMNT and Canada Takeaways
3:12

Stu Holden USMNT and Canada Takeaways
Eryk Williamson or Gianluca Busio in World Cup Qualifiers? FOX Sports Analyst Stu Holden Weighs In
43:37

Eryk Williamson or Gianluca Busio in World Cup Qualifiers? FOX Sports Analyst Stu Holden Weighs In
MLS Power Rankings: Week 12 (Top 10 Analysis)
49:49

MLS Power Rankings: Week 12 (Top 10 Analysis)
More Video
Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Highlights and interviews
  • Fan polls