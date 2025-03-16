MUST-WATCH golazo: Hassani Dotson scores screamer for Minnesota United

The Loons took the lead in epic fashion on Saturday night.

Hassani Dotson ’s eyes lit up just before he powered his laces through the ball and picked out the left corner with an astonishing, first-time volley worthy of AT&T Goal of the Year consideration.

The Minnesota United midfielder got his team off to a dream start against Sporting Kansas City with his 15th-minute wonderstrike at Children’s Mercy Park. Tani Oluwaseyi then added a brace to give the visitors a commanding lead.

Job done? Not quite, as Sporting pulled off a miraculous second-half comeback with three straight unanswered goals to salvage a wild 3-3 draw.

Minnesota will surely lament a wasted opportunity to take home three points.