Must see: Houston fan proposes to partner right as LA Galaxy score

If rain on your wedding day is good luck, what is an away goal during your engagement proposal?
That's what a couple of Houston Dynamo FC supporters may be wondering after one of them popped the question and were ... um ... congratulated? ... by Kevin Cabral's goal early in the second half of the LA Galaxy's 3-0 win Wednesday night.
Here's video from PNC Stadium of the moment. There's a lot going on (including some colorful language and -- maybe worse — a really excited fan in an El Tri jersey) but it does appear the proposal was successful.
The Dynamo on Wednesday night? Not so much.