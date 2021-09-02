Momma Roldan reveals which team(s) she'll root for in the US-El Salvador World Cup qualifier

Posing with USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, the mother of the Sounders pair showcased an artful 50/50 jersey that incorporated both the Salvadoran and US flags into one unique pattern.

But what will she do Thursday night, when Cristian takes the field for the US men's national team and Alex does the same for El Salvador in their World Cup qualifier match in San Salvador (10:05 pm ET | CBS Sports Network, Universo, Paramount+). Via a tweet from her @MommaRoldan account Thursday morning, she gave the world a preview of how she'll roll.

When Ana Roldan roots for her two sons in their MLS matches, her wardrobe choices are pretty simple. Since both Cristian Roldan and Alex Roldan play for the Seattle Sounders , she's usually just throwing on Rave Green.

Alex, by contrast, only debuted for La Selecta in this most recent Gold Cup, earning four caps, scoring in his debut and showing the rest of Concacaf that the Hugo Perez-coached team can make noise.

Cristian's been a staple of the USMNT for some time, earning 25 caps since debuting in the 2017 Gold Cup and emerging as a key player in the team's successful Gold Cup run this past summer.

“I thought it was a great experience," Alex Roldan said of his time at the tournament, according to an article on the Sounders website. "The international level is a lot higher. It really exposes me to some quality players – playing against Mexico, Qatar was a great team with quality players – so, overall, it helps you out as a player.”

WIth Ana being Salvadoran and her husband being Guatemalan, Alex actually had three nations to choose from. As Alex said in that article, he liked what he saw from former US men's national team player Perez in helming the squad

“Every country has their highs and lows,” he noted. “Obviously, this country is coming back from some low times in terms of competitive play. But I think that transition is coming into effect with Hugo and the players coming in. We have a great group of guys that are talented, working on things such as chemistry and our ability to play together will ultimately identify how big our play is, and how much competition we can have. I think Hugo is doing a really good job of creating this long-term project."