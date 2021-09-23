MLS veteran defender Seth Sinovic announces retirement

“I want to thank everyone who has supported and encouraged me throughout my MLS career,” Sinovic said in a statement. “This journey would not have been possible without the coaches who have guided me in becoming a better player and a better person. To my teammates from Sporting Kansas City to the New England Revolution, I want to offer my deepest thanks. The memories and friendships I have developed over the years and continue to hold are invaluable."

The 34-year-old won 2013 MLS Cup with Sporting Kansas City as well as three U.S. Open Cups with the club. He ranks seventh in club history with 257 appearances across all competitions and will be formally honored by SKC on Sunday when his former team faces the Seattle Sounders (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Nine years in KC. Four goals, 16 assists. Three U.S. Open Cups. One MLS Cup. Helluva an 11-year MLS career, Seth. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/IUmPndmBuK

Sinovic's career was bookended by two stints with the New England Revolution, in 2010-11 and 2020. He spent his collegiate career at Creighton University and was a second-round MLS SuperDraft selection by New England in 2010.

He recorded one goal and 12 assists across 251 MLS games (238 starts).

“Seth was a fiercely competitive player and a selfless teammate who helped us win four championships and experience lots of success as a club,” Sporting KC manager and sporting director Peter Vermes said. “He has also shown great commitment to serving the Kansas City community and engaging with our fans in meaningful ways. He will always be a part of the Sporting family and we thank him for everything.”

Sinovic was born in Kansas City and played youth soccer with longtime SKC teammate Matt Besler, who's now a center back for Austin FC.