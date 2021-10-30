MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps statements on alleged women's team allegations 

The club’s leadership was made aware of allegations against Busby at the end of the 2011 season and promptly secured the services of an independent ombudsperson to oversee an investigation into the matter, which ultimately led to the departure of Busby. We have since learned that the investigation did not reveal certain allegations that were disclosed this week. Our communication with players, staff and the soccer community as to the reasons for Busby’s departure was also inadequate. We should have done better, and for that we are deeply sorry.