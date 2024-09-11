MLS terminates Felipe Hernández's contract

Sporting KC - Felipe Hernandez

Major League Soccer has terminated the contract of Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernández following a probe into allegations that he violated the league’s gambling policies for the second time.

Hernández, who was suspended in 2021 for violating the league’s gambling policy, will be eligible for reinstatement on January 1, 2026 on application to the Commissioner’s office.

The League’s investigation found no evidence that inside information was shared or that the integrity of any MLS match was compromised.

Sporting Kansas City Felipe Hernandez

