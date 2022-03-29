MLS statement on report regarding Portland Timbers organization

Major League Soccer released today the report prepared by Proskauer Rose LLP following its review of the Portland Timbers organization with respect to conduct relating to domestic violence allegations against former Timbers player Andy Polo. View a PDF of the report

The investigators concluded that the Timbers’ offer to assist Genessis Alarcon, Mr. Polo’s former domestic partner, and her children was not intended to induce, and did not induce, Ms. Alarcon to refrain from pursuing criminal charges against Mr. Polo. The report also concluded that while the Timbers should have reported the May 23, 2021 incident to MLS, there was no evidence that the Timbers attempted to hide or conceal the incident.

Based on these conclusions, MLS has fined the Portland Timbers $25,000 for the club’s failure to promptly and appropriately report the incident. Although the investigation found no evidence that the Timbers organization influenced Ms. Alarcon’s decision to press charges and that they did not attempt to conceal the incident, prompt reporting is critical to League oversight, addressing potential misconduct, and ensuring that players and their families are referred to appropriate resources, including potentially the League’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

MLS takes allegations of domestic violence extremely seriously and will not tolerate such behavior in our League.