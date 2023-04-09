MLS statement on incident during New York vs. San Jose match

Major League Soccer released the following statement Saturday evening after the 1-1 draw between the New York Red Bulls and San Jose Earthquakes at Red Bull Arena.
Major League Soccer is aware of an incident wherein a New York Red Bulls player is alleged to have used language that violates league policy during the 54th minute of the New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes match tonight.
MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language and takes these allegations seriously. An investigation into this matter will begin promptly. Further information will be provided upon completion of that investigation.
After the match, New York and San Jose both issued statements about the incident stressing full support of the investigation.