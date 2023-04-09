MLS statement on incident during New York vs. San Jose match

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS logo generic - black and white

Major League Soccer released the following statement Saturday evening after the 1-1 draw between the New York Red Bulls and San Jose Earthquakes at Red Bull Arena.

Major League Soccer is aware of an incident wherein a New York Red Bulls player is alleged to have used language that violates league policy during the 54th minute of the New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes match tonight.

MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language and takes these allegations seriously. An investigation into this matter will begin promptly. Further information will be provided upon completion of that investigation.

After the match, New York and San Jose both issued statements about the incident stressing full support of the investigation.

Related Stories

Player Availability Report
MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 7: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice
Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 7
More News
More News
Real Salt Lake end losing skid with "compete performance" vs. Charlotte FC

Real Salt Lake end losing skid with "compete performance" vs. Charlotte FC
Vanney: LA Galaxy's blowout loss at Houston was "disrespectful to our brand"

Vanney: LA Galaxy's blowout loss at Houston was "disrespectful to our brand"
Nashville SC supporters honor Covenant School shooting victims

Nashville SC supporters honor Covenant School shooting victims
Better than Almada? LAFC's Dénis Bouanga might be "hands down" MLS MVP

Better than Almada? LAFC's Dénis Bouanga might be "hands down" MLS MVP
Josef Martínez called out during Inter Miami's slide: "He needs to play better"

Josef Martínez called out during Inter Miami's slide: "He needs to play better"
MLS statement on incident during New York vs. San Jose match

MLS statement on incident during New York vs. San Jose match
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers | April 8, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers | April 8, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. St. Louis City SC | April 8, 2023
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. St. Louis City SC | April 8, 2023
Own Goal: J. Nerwinski vs. SEA, 89'
1:03

Own Goal: J. Nerwinski vs. SEA, 89'
Goal: B. White vs. POR, 74'
0:49

Goal: B. White vs. POR, 74'
More Video