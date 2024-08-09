MLS set to participate in Fanatics Fest NYC Summer Festival

Major League Soccer will participate in the inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC, held in the Javits Center from August 16-18.

Fanatics Fest will be the first-ever immersive sports festival, and will feature:

Calling all sports fans! The first-ever Fanatics Fest will arrive this August in NYC. Get ready for three amazing days of interactive experiences, merch drops, panels, appearances from legends and today's biggest stars, and more! Learn more: https://t.co/w7Qq7yS1OW pic.twitter.com/gpzy2AF3ku

Fans will have the opportunity to interact with some of the most prominent brands and leagues in the United States, such as the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, UFC, WWE, Fanatics, Topps, Mitchell & Ness, Lids and many more.

MLS’s immersive league activation will allow fans to experience soccer culture like never before. The exhibit will feature on and off-field activities such as a holographic photo booth, gaming areas, a mini-pitch and the Corner Pub Supporters Bar.