MLS set to participate in Fanatics Fest NYC Summer Festival

Major League Soccer will participate in the inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC, held in the Javits Center from August 16-18.
Fanatics Fest will be the first-ever immersive sports festival, and will feature:
- Multiple stages, theatres and exhibits
- Exclusive merchandise and apparel collaborations
- Live podcasts and shows
- The largest collectibles show in New York
- Autograph and photo opportunities with some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment
Fans will have the opportunity to interact with some of the most prominent brands and leagues in the United States, such as the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, UFC, WWE, Fanatics, Topps, Mitchell & Ness, Lids and many more.
MLS’s immersive league activation will allow fans to experience soccer culture like never before. The exhibit will feature on and off-field activities such as a holographic photo booth, gaming areas, a mini-pitch and the Corner Pub Supporters Bar.
Other fan experiences include a Fanatics superstore, offering a wide selection of gear from every league, a memorabilia museum, the Topps Hobby Hall, a Collector Workshop Stage and the Lifestyle Zone, which will provide exclusive access to merchandise and product drops from the hottest brands.
The event will be headlined by seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant, Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu, Grammy-nominated artist Travis Scott and more of entertainment’s most influential names.
For more information on Fanatics Fest, visit the website here.