Three things to look forward to from the 2021 schedule

Honestly, it’s all I can think about now that we know the when, where and who of Major League Soccer’s 26th season. I want to make memories again, in-person ones. I want to share my love of the game and this league alongside all of you. I want us all to return to our collective happy place, knowing we did what we had to do to keep each other safe. I want to honor all those we’ve lost, arm in arm.

No doubt you’re already poring over your club’s 34-game slate, circling can’t-miss dates and plotting out a path to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Might as well start planning those bubble watch parties now, that is until we’re all vaccinated (or close to it) and it’s safe to begin filling our stadiums once again. That day is coming. Soon, I hope.

I’m imagining a late-summer evening. My three-year-old son Cameron, wide-eyed and giddy, looking down upon Children’s Mercy Park’s immaculate pitch. The green stretches out in front of him, beckoning to him just as it does to his father. What will we see? What will we experience together? What is this thing that daddy loves and hopes his sons — mom and the one-year-old will join us when the little guy is ready — will fall in love with, too?

The players warming up hold his attention, but not for long. There are snacks to be consumed, a plaza full of activities for kids to be explored. We find our seats, soak in the pregame pageantry and the national anthem. The questions start tumbling out of his mouth. Who are those people standing and singing behind the goal? Who are the “good” guys and who are the “bad” guys? Why is everyone around us wearing the same striped shirt? Can we get ice cream?

The home team scores and the place goes nuts, more than a year of pent-up emotion emptying out of all of us. I hoist him on my shoulders. We yell and clap and blend into the cacophony of the crowd. He looks down at me, a smile plastered across his little face. This is fun. This is life, shared. This used to be normal. Now, it is everything.