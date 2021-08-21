First of many? Jeremy Ebobisse opens San Jose Earthquakes account

It was about the ideal way for Jeremy Ebobisse to open his account with the San Jose Earthquakes — scoring in the Cali Clasico and contributing to a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy Friday night at Dignity Health Sports Complex.

“I was really happy to get a goal. It was great service in from Lucho and a great decoy run from Shea [Salinas ], allowing me to find my own space in the box,” Ebobisse said. “From there I had a couple of chances early on in the game, the ‘keeper made some good saves so its easy to get demoralized in those moments, wondering when is it going to fall my way. But also part of the growth and development of a striker is being relentless and understanding even if you’re missing chances, even if the goalie is making good saves, there’s another chance coming your way. I was happy to meet the quality of the cross that came in with a quality finish as well.”

Ebobisse broke the goalless draw in the 52nd minute, latching onto a cross from Luciano Abecasis and sending a downward header inside the far post from just outside the six-yard box.

“It’s very exciting,” Ebobisse said after the match. “Obviously I’ve been brought here in to add my quality to the group, to an already strong group, which is what I learned even more so from the first minute I got in — from the first guy to the last guy who’s not dressing. It’s a group that’s unified and working toward the same goal and everyone is ready to step up.”

Ebobisse arrived in San Jose as part of a blockbuster trade with the Portland Timbers just before the close of the Secondary Transfer Window.

It was Ebobisse’s sixth goal in seven all-time appearances against the Galaxy. He’s not sure why he’s as productive against LA as he’s been, but thinks the width of Dignity Health Sports Park might play a factor.

“Maybe the size of the pitch allows me to find some different spaces, especially here,” he said. "But as a striker you always count on service and today the service was spot on, not only on the goal, but in the first half, on some of the corner kicks. You just have to give positive reinforcements to the team feeding you balls because those are the type of balls I want every game. It doesn’t matter if it’s the Cali Clasico or any other team.”

Ebobisse also said his connection with the Quakes’ midfielders felt especially sharp in the Cali Clasico.

“This is a big field and the size of the field allows you to really focus on your spacing because if you’re well spaced and you’re sharp with your touches, then you’re going to stretch the opponent out,” Ebobisse said. “Especially at halftime we understood that there was space for me to check into the midfield and to link up with our midfielders, which then allowed them to run forward with the ball and link up with our wingers. That’s something we successfully exploited a couple of times.”

Victor Vazquez leveled for the Galaxy in the 65th minute, but the Quakes found the winner courtesy of an own goal by Niko Hämäläinen six minutes later.