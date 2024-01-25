MLS preseason 2024: New York Red Bulls defeat New England Revolution

Three MLS teams had preseason games on Wednesday, including an Eastern Conference square-off between the New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
New York Red Bulls 3, New England Revolution 0
In a matchup between MLS originals, the Red Bulls soared to a 3-0 victory over the Revolution. RBNY marquee signing Emil Forsberg again got on the scoresheet.
Goals
- 9' - RBNY - Emil Forsberg (PK)
- 45' - RBNY - Elias Manoel
- 65' - RBNY - Mohammed Sofo
Lineups
- RBNY 1H: Ryan Meara - Frankie Amaya, Kyle Duncan, Emil Forsberg, Julian Hall, Ibrahim Kasule, Elias Manoel, Sean Nealis, Andrés Reyes, Peter Stroud, Omar Valencia
- RBNY 2H: Carlos Coronel - Ronald Donkor, Daniel Edelman, Bento Estrela, Ibrahim Kasule, Roald Mitchell, Dylan Nealis, Aidan O'Connor, Curtis Ofori, Mohammed Sofo, Dante Vanzeir
- NE: Not available
New York City FC 0, Barcelona SC 1
NYCFC dropped their first preseason match of 2024, taking a 1-0 defeat against Ecuadorian top-flight side Barcelona SC at IMG Academy in Florida.
Goals
- 52' - BSC - Francisco Fydriszewski
Lineups
- NYC: Matt Freese - Jacob Arroyave, Julián Fernández, Justin Haak, Mitja Ilenič, Malachi Jones, Thiago Martins, Christian McFarlane, Santi Rodríguez, James Sands, Gabriel Segal