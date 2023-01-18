MLS preseason 2023: Minnesota United beat NYCFC, Vancouver Whitecaps fall to Hamburg

The first games of the 2023 MLS preseason were held Wednesday, as Minnesota United FC played New York City FC in Florida and Vancouver Whitecaps FC took on 2. Bundesliga side Hamburger SV in Marbella, Spain.

Here's how the three MLS clubs fared on the day.

2023 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results

Minnesota United FC 1, NYCFC 0

Minnesota earned a last-second 1-0 win over NYCFC in the clubs' first preseason match of 2023, with forward Tani Oluwaseyi scoring on the final kick of the game.

Minnesota selected Oluwaseyi in the first round of the 2022 MLS Draft SuperDraft presented by adidas, but he's yet to make a regular-season appearance for the first team. He played extensively for MNUFC 2 last year in MLS NEXT Pro, tallying 2g/1a in 10 games.

Elsewhere in the match, NYCFC missed a golden opportunity to take the lead when Andres Jasson failed to convert a penalty kick and was denied again on the rebound. The Cityzens, entering their first full season under head coach Nick Cushing, have lost several key starters this offseason.

Goals

  • MIN – Tani Oluwaseyi

Lineups

  • NYC starting XI: Luis Barraza - Malte Amundsen, Thiago Martins, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray - Alfredo Morales, Maximo Carrizo, Keaton Parks - Thiago Andrade, Gabriel Segal, Matías Pellegrini
  • MIN starting XI: Not available

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, Hamburg 2

Vancouver opened their 2023 preseason slate with a 2-0 loss to Hamburg, who used the match to close out their own mini-preseason ahead of late-January 2. Bundesliga restart.

Hamburg, second in Germany's second division, earned a fast start when striker Robert Glatzel nodded home a 4th-minute header for a 1-0 lead. Glatzel added another in the 60th minute, putting the result out of reach.

The Whitecaps mustered a few good first-half chances of their own as they settled into the match. Brian White forced Hamburg goalkeeper Matheo Raab to tip his headed shot over the bar, while Alessandro Schöpf had a shot cleared off the goalline.

Goals

  • 4' – HSV – Robert Glatzel
  • 60' – HSV – Robert Glatzel

Lineups

  • VAN starting XI: Thomas Hasal - Tristan Blackmon, Ranko Veselinović, Mathías Laborda, Luís Martins - Julian Gressel, Andrés Cubas, Alessandro Schöpf - Pedro Vite, Ryan Gauld, Brian White
  • VAN second XI: Thomas Hasal - Ryan Raposo, Karifa Yao, Daniël Krutzen, Ali Ahmed - Giovanni Aguilar, Sebastian Berhalter, Russell Teibert - Cristian Dájome, Joe Hanson, Simon Becher
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Minnesota United FC New York City FC

