MLS preseason 2023: Minnesota United beat NYCFC, Vancouver Whitecaps fall to Hamburg

Here's how the three MLS clubs fared on the day.

The first games of the 2023 MLS preseason were held Wednesday, as Minnesota United FC played New York City FC in Florida and Vancouver Whitecaps FC took on 2. Bundesliga side Hamburger SV in Marbella, Spain.

Minnesota United FC 1, NYCFC 0

Minnesota earned a last-second 1-0 win over NYCFC in the clubs' first preseason match of 2023, with forward Tani Oluwaseyi scoring on the final kick of the game.

Minnesota selected Oluwaseyi in the first round of the 2022 MLS Draft SuperDraft presented by adidas, but he's yet to make a regular-season appearance for the first team. He played extensively for MNUFC 2 last year in MLS NEXT Pro, tallying 2g/1a in 10 games.