MLS preseason 2023: Colorado Rapids fall to Querétaro in 120-minute scrimmage 

Queretaro FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Colorado Rapids forward Darren Yapi came on as a substitute to score Colorado's lone goal in the 63rd minute. The 18-year-old homegrown collected three goals in three games for the Rapids after scoring a brace against Liga de Expansión MX club Celaya in the team's first preseason match last week.

Querétaro, currently sitting 16th in the Liga MX standings, presented the Rapids with a tough endurance test as the match went beyond two halves. With the game 1-0 in favor of the Rapids, both clubs agreed to play an extra 30 minutes. Querétaro was able to come back for the win during that time through a brace from Raúl Zuñiga and a goal from Kevin Escamilla.