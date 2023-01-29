MLS preseason 2023: Colorado Rapids fall to Querétaro in 120-minute scrimmage 

Colorado Rapids closed out their preseason training in Mexico with a 3-1 loss against Liga MX side Querétaro FC on Sunday afternoon in Santiago de Querétaro.
The closed-door game against Los Gallos Blancos was the last of three matches played in Mexico by the Rapids, who finished with a 2-1 record after defeating second-division clubs Celaya FC (3-0) and Mineros (5-3).
Queretaro FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1
Colorado Rapids forward Darren Yapi came on as a substitute to score Colorado's lone goal in the 63rd minute. The 18-year-old homegrown collected three goals in three games for the Rapids after scoring a brace against Liga de Expansión MX club Celaya in the team's first preseason match last week.
Querétaro, currently sitting 16th in the Liga MX standings, presented the Rapids with a tough endurance test as the match went beyond two halves. With the game 1-0 in favor of the Rapids, both clubs agreed to play an extra 30 minutes. Querétaro was able to come back for the win during that time through a brace from Raúl Zuñiga and a goal from Kevin Escamilla.
After their trip in Mexico, Robin Fraser's men will return stateside for a second round of preseason training and games in Orlando next month.
Goals
- 63' – COL – Darren Yapi
- 90'+ – QUE – Raúl Zuñiga
- 90'+ – QUE – Kevin Escamilla
- 90'+ – QUE – Raúl Zuñiga
Lineups
- COL starting XI: William Yarbrough - Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Sebastian Anderson, Steven Beitashour - Sam Nicholson, Jack Price, Cole Bassett - Max Alves, Diego Rubio, Michael Barrios