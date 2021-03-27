Minnesota United's big victory highlights Saturday preseason slate

FC Dallas 0 (5), San Antonio FC 0 (4)

Neither side managed a goal in the all-Texas matchup between FC Dallas and San Antonio FC, causing the sides decide the match with a penalty-kick shootout that was won by FC Dallas 5-4.

Brazilian goalkeeper Phelipe was the star of the show according to the updates provided by FC Dallas on social media, as the 22-year-old backstop made two saves during the shootout and also converted a look of his own from the spot. Phelipe came to the club with a lot of pedigree, so he'll look to make a case for a big role this season.