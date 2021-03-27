Minnesota United's big victory highlights Saturday preseason slate

Following FC Cincinnati's Lucho Acosta-fueled 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC, the Saturday slate of MLS preseason fixtures rolled along with matches featuring Minnesota United, Real Salt Lake, FC Dallas and the New York Red Bulls.
Here's your full rundown of all those teams fared in their latest exhibition clashes.
Minnesota United 9, Charleston Battery 0
The most lopsided scoreline of the day belonged to the Loons, who nearly hung double digits on their opposition from the USL Championship.
A first-half brace from Niko Hansen, as well as additional tallies from Juan Agudelo and Ethan Finlay staked Minnesota to a 4-0 lead by halftime. Finlay would add another in the second half, while Patrick Weah, Justin McMaster, Ozzie Alonso and Foster Langsdorf combined for the rest of the goals for Adrian Heath's side.
The Loons will return to preseason play with a March 31 matchup against reigning MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew SC.
Goals
- MIN - Niko Hansen
- MIN - Juan Agudelo
- MIN - Ethan Finlay
- MIN - Niko Hansen
- MIN - Ethan Finlay
- MIN - Patrick Weah
- MIN - Justin McMaster
- MIN - Ozzie Alonso (PK)
- MIN - Foster Langsdorf
Lineups
Minnesota United XI: Tyler Miller, Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, DJ Taylor, Jacori Hayes, Wil Trapp, Niko Hansen, Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay, Juan Agudelo
Real Salt Lake 2, Sacramento Republic FC 0
It wasn't quite as explosive a showing from Real Salt Lake, but Freddy Juarez's group still emerged as 2-0 victors in their scrimmage against USL side Sacramento Republic FC.
Offseason signee Rubio Rubin got RSL's first of the day in the 8th minute, while Ecuadorian attacker Anderson Julio got the other goal in the 55th.
The sides faced off in a second scrimmage that saw RSL rotate out their whole lineup, although a final result for that match wasn't shared by the club on social media, aside from a 22nd-minute goal scored by homegrown winger Christopher Garcia.
RSL return to preseason action with another exhibition bout against the Colorado Rapids on April 3.
Goals
- 8' - RSL - Rubio Rubin
- 55' - RSL - Anderson Julio
Lineups
Real Salt Lake XI: Andrew Putna, Andrew Brody, Erik Holt, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio, Everton Luiz, Justin Meram, Rubio Rubin, Pablo Ruiz, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia.
FC Dallas 0 (5), San Antonio FC 0 (4)
Neither side managed a goal in the all-Texas matchup between FC Dallas and San Antonio FC, causing the sides decide the match with a penalty-kick shootout that was won by FC Dallas 5-4.
Brazilian goalkeeper Phelipe was the star of the show according to the updates provided by FC Dallas on social media, as the 22-year-old backstop made two saves during the shootout and also converted a look of his own from the spot. Phelipe came to the club with a lot of pedigree, so he'll look to make a case for a big role this season.
Goals
- None
Lineups
- No lineup information was provided for this scrimmage
New York Red Bulls 0, Miami FC 2
RBNY came out on the short end of their Saturday scrimmage as they continue preseason preparations in Bradenton, Florida under new head coach Gerhard Struber, falling by a 2-0 scoreline to USL side Miami FC.
Former Red Bulls II midfielder Speedy Williams scored the first for Miami FC in the 27th minute, with teammate Adonijah Reid finding the final goal of the afternoon just five minutes later.
RBNY has a double-header scheduled next against two more Florida opponents, as they'll take on Inter Miami CF and the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a pair of scrimmages scheduled for April 3.
Goals
- 27' - MIA - Speed Williams
- 32' - MIA - Adonijah Reid
Lineups
- No lineup information was provided for this scrimmage