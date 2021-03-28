DC United top Loudoun United 5-1 in scrimmage

D.C. United picked up its first win of the club's 2021 preseason slate on Friday, taking a 5-1 result over USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC.
Ola Kamara and Frederic Brillant were the only two goal-scorers identified by D.C. United with Kamara bagging the opener in the 19th minute and Brillant adding a second on the half-hour mark. DC's other goals came in the 72nd, 87th and 90th minutes, while Loudoun forward Kairou Amoustapha netted his club's only goal of the scrimmage in the 84th minute.
Kamara's opener saw the veteran forward combine with teammates Julian Gressel and Yamil Asad to give his side the early lead.
Brillant then got the second, as the big center back leapt up to head home a corner kick.
D.C. rotated out much of its starting lineup in the second half, as Jon Kempin, Moses Nyeman, Adrien Perez, Kimarni Smith, and Yordy Reyna all entering the match in the 60th minute and closing out the contest.
It was DC's second exhibition match under new head coach Hernan Losada after their 1-1 draw against USL League One side Greenville Triumph. They'll return to action on March 31 with a scrimmage against Eastern Conference foe Philadelphia Union.
Goals
- 19' - DC - Ola Kamara
- 30’ – DC – Frederic Brillant
- 72' - DC - Unknown
- 84' - LU - Kairou Amoustapha
- 87' - DC - Unknown
- 90' - DC - Unknown
Lineups
D.C. United XI: Chris Seitz, Brendan Hines-Ike, Frederic Brillant, Donovan Pines, Julian Gressel, Joseph Mora, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Yamil Asad, Edison Flores, Ola Kamara