DC United top Loudoun United 5-1 in scrimmage

Ola Kamara and Frederic Brillant were the only two goal-scorers identified by D.C. United with Kamara bagging the opener in the 19th minute and Brillant adding a second on the half-hour mark. DC's other goals came in the 72nd, 87th and 90th minutes, while Loudoun forward Kairou Amoustapha netted his club's only goal of the scrimmage in the 84th minute.