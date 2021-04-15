MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 1

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back for the 2021 season! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, April 17 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, MLS LIVE on DAZN






NOTES:
- First time Orlando and Atlanta meet in the season opener.
- Orlando are unbeaten in six home openers.
- Atlanta welcome star striker Josef Martinez back after he missed 2020 with a torn ACL.
- All-time matchups: Atlanta lead 7W - 2L - 4D
Match #2: Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC
Saturday, April 17 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN






NOTES:
- LAFC are a perfect 3-0-0 all-time in home openers.
- Austin FC kick off their first season in Major League Soccer.
- Second consecutive year that LAFC will host an expansion team for their season opener.
- Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi highlight a star-studded LAFC attack.
Match #3: New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting KC
Saturday, April 17 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on DAZN, MLS LIVE on ESPN+






NOTES:
- Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber makes his regular-season coaching debut.
- Star striker Alan Pulido is questionable for Sporting KC’s season opener.
- All-time matchups: Both clubs are level with 22W - 22L - 14D
Match #4: Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, April 17 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on DAZN, MLS LIVE on ESPN+






NOTES:
- First official meeting between the two sides in MLS.
- Nashville SC return reigning MLS Defender of the year, Walker Zimmerman.
- FC Cincinnati’s record signing, Brazilian Brenner, is expected to make his MLS debut.
Match #5: Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy
Sunday, April 18 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes, TSN






NOTES:
- First-ever clash between Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy.
- Inter Miami could see the debut of Brazilian midfielder Gregore.
- The Galaxy will be looking for more production from star striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez in 2021.
Match #6: Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union
Sunday, April 18 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN






NOTES:
- Reigning MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew SC open the season at home against 2020 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union.
- Columbus will be without off-season signing Kevin Molino (hamstring).
- Philadelphia are fresh off of a 4-0 win over Deportivo Saprissa on Wednesday to punch a ticket to the CCL quarterfinals.
- All-time matchups: Columbus leads 13W - 9L - 3D