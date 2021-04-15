Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 1

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back for the 2021 season! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Start at predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches
  3. Next, predict the action. (Example: Who scores first?)
  4. Submit your picks

Get every pick correct to take home $50,000!

Match #1: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United

Saturday, April 17 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, MLS LIVE on DAZN

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ORL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATL win (40 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • First club to score? (10 points)

NOTES:

  • First time Orlando and Atlanta meet in the season opener.
  • Orlando are unbeaten in six home openers.
  • Atlanta welcome star striker Josef Martinez back after he missed 2020 with a torn ACL.
  • All-time matchups: Atlanta lead 7W - 2L - 4D

Match #2: Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC

Saturday, April 17 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATX win (50 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

NOTES:

  • LAFC are a perfect 3-0-0 all-time in home openers.
  • Austin FC kick off their first season in Major League Soccer.
  • Second consecutive year that LAFC will host an expansion team for their season opener.
  • Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi highlight a star-studded LAFC attack.

Match #3: New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting KC

Saturday, April 17 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on DAZN, MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RBNY win (40 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SKC win (20 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

NOTES:

  • Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber makes his regular-season coaching debut.
  • Star striker Alan Pulido is questionable for Sporting KC’s season opener.
  • All-time matchups: Both clubs are level with 22W - 22L - 14D

Match #4: Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati

Saturday, April 17 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on DAZN, MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NSH win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CIN win (40 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Time of first goal? (25 points)

NOTES:

  • First official meeting between the two sides in MLS.
  • Nashville SC return reigning MLS Defender of the year, Walker Zimmerman.
  • FC Cincinnati’s record signing, Brazilian Brenner, is expected to make his MLS debut.

Match #5: Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy

Sunday, April 18 at 3:00 pm ET - Watch on: ABC, ESPN Deportes, TSN

WHO WILL WIN?

  • MIA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LA win (40 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

NOTES:

  • First-ever clash between Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy.
  • Inter Miami could see the debut of Brazilian midfielder Gregore.
  • The Galaxy will be looking for more production from star striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez in 2021.

Match #6: Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union

Sunday, April 18 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CLB win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • PHI win (30 points)

PREDICT THE ACTION:

  • Who scores first? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

NOTES:

  • Reigning MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew SC open the season at home against 2020 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union.
  • Columbus will be without off-season signing Kevin Molino (hamstring).
  • Philadelphia are fresh off of a 4-0 win over Deportivo Saprissa on Wednesday to punch a ticket to the CCL quarterfinals.
  • All-time matchups: Columbus leads 13W - 9L - 3D
Predict 6

Ronny Deila: NYCFC roster in a good place now, but will improve

Ronny Deila: NYCFC roster in a good place now, but will improve
Chicharito: "I don't have a word to tell you how motivated I am"

Chicharito: "I don't have a word to tell you how motivated I am"
MLS Fantasy Week 1 positional rankings
MLS Fantasy Week 1 positional rankings
Matthew McConaughey's "hundred-year war" for Austin FC is well underway

Matthew McConaughey's "hundred-year war" for Austin FC is well underway
Concacaf Nations League Finals going to Denver in June 2021
Concacaf Nations League Finals going to Denver in June 2021
Watch: MLS players sound off with bold predictions and lots of EXCITEMENT
3:04

Watch: MLS players sound off with bold predictions and lots of EXCITEMENT
Matthew McConaughey on Austin FC's First Season, Bet with Will Ferrell
17:44

Matthew McConaughey on Austin FC's First Season, Bet with Will Ferrell
Philadelphia Union vs. Saprissa - Game Highlights
4:09

Philadelphia Union vs. Saprissa - Game Highlights
GOAL: Jamiro Gregory Monteiro Alvarenga hits the back of the net for Philadelphia Union
0:52

GOAL: Jamiro Gregory Monteiro Alvarenga hits the back of the net for Philadelphia Union
Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.