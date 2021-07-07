MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 9

Predict 6

Match #1: Chicago Fire FC vs. Orlando City

Wednesday, July 7 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CHI win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ORL win (30 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • All-time matchups: Chicago Fire FC lead 5W - 3L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Chicago Fire FC +120, Draw +270, Orlando City +185

Match #2: Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC

Wednesday, July 7 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATX win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Austin FC ended an eight-match winless run with a 4-1 win over Portland last week
  • Los Angeles FC’s 1-0 win at Real Salt Lake on Saturday was just its second road win over the last 17 away matches (D5 L10)
  • All-time matchups: Los Angeles FC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +200, Draw +220, Los Angeles FC +130

Match #3: Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo

Wednesday, July 7 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SEA win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • HOU win (50 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Seattle are looking to become the first team to go unbeaten for 13-straight games to start the season
  • The Sounders have won their last seven games against Houston
  • The Dynamo have drawn in four consecutive games
  • All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 10W - 4L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -145, Draw +270, Houston Dynamo +360

Match #4: New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union

Thursday, July 8 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RBNY win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • PHI win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • The Union have won the last four meetings between the sides
  • The Red Bulls have won six of their last seven home matches (L1) including the last four in a row
  • All-time matchups: Series is even at 14W - 14L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bull +115, Draw +230, Philadelphia Union +220

Match #5: Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United

Thursday, July 8 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NSH win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Nashville SC have lost only one of its last 19 home games (W9 D9) and are unbeaten in nine straight matches
  • Atlanta United are winless over their last six games and have been shutout in three straight matches
  • All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 2W - 1L - 1D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC -175, Draw +300, Atlanta United +425

Match #6: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew

Friday, July 9 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CIN win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CLB win (30 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • Cincinnati have lost six straight home matches
  • Columbus have won just one of their last 18 away matches (D8 L9)
  • The Crew will be without leading scorer Gyasi Zardes (Gold Cup)
  • All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 4W - 2L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: FC Cincinnati +125, Draw +240, Columbus Crew +190
Predict 6

New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC delayed due to lightning

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney spikes wayward Gareth Bale transfer rumors
Transfer Tracker

MLS Fantasy Week 11 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Daniel Aguirre from Los Dos
Transfer Tracker

Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It’s a nice little storyline"

