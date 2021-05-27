Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 7

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back for the 2021 season! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Los Angeles FC vs. New York City FC

Saturday, May 28 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LAFC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NYC win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Both meetings between LAFC and NYCFC have ended in 2-2 draws with New York City scoring the opening goal in each match.
  • No Eastern Conference team has ever won at Banc of California Stadium, with LAC recording eight wins and six draws in 14 home matches against Eastern Conference foes.
  • All-time matchups: Even at 0W - 0L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Los Angeles FC -130, Draw +270, New York City FC +310

Match #2: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, May 29 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SJ win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • The Galaxy have won three straight games at home to start the season
  • The Earthquakes have won six of the last 10 meetings with the Galaxy, including the last two in a row. San Jose haven't won three straight over the Galaxy since 2005.
  • All-time matchups: San Jose Earthquakes lead 14W - 10L - 9D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -110, Draw +260, San Jose Earthquakes +260

Advertising

Match #3: Inter Miami vs. D.C. United

Saturday, May 29 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • MIA (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • D.C. win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • D.C. United have lost four straight away matches dating back to the end of last season
  • Inter Miami has failed to score in three of their last five matches.
  • All-time matchups: D.C. United lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami -145, Draw +260, D.C. United +375

Match #4: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United

Saturday, May 29 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RSL (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIN win (30 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Real Salt Lake are undefeated at home against Minnesota United (1W - 0L - 2D)
  • Real Salt Lake have won just one of its last five home matches (D2 L2).
  • All-time matchups: Minnesota United lead 4W - 2L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +100, Draw +260, Minnesota United +230

Match #5: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers

Sunday, May 30 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN 3

WHO WILL WIN?

  • PHI (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • POR win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • The Timbers have won five straight matches against the Union.
  • The Union have recorded consecutive 1-0 wins over their last two games.
  • All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 7W - 1L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union -115, Draw +280, Portland Timbers +115

Match #6: Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC

Sunday, May 30 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN 3

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SEA (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATX win (50 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • First ever match between Seattle Sounders and Austin FC.
  • The Sounders have lost just one of their eight home games against expansion sides (W4 D3)
  • Seattle have allowed just three goals through the first seven games of the season
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -165, Draw +310, Austin FC +375
Predict 6

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 6
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 5
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 4

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 7
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 7
Ronny Deila: NYCFC's Talles Magno has potential to play for world's biggest teams
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Ronny Deila: NYCFC's Talles Magno has potential to play for world's biggest teams
Minnesota United's "quality" new signings Hunou, Fragapane available to debut Saturday

Minnesota United's "quality" new signings Hunou, Fragapane available to debut Saturday
St. Louis CITY SC reveal new stadium construction photos ahead of MLS debut

St. Louis CITY SC reveal new stadium construction photos ahead of MLS debut
Phil Neville isn't worried about struggling Inter Miami star Rodolfo Pizarro

Phil Neville isn't worried about struggling Inter Miami star Rodolfo Pizarro
Does Raphael Wicky regret Djordje Mihailovic leaving for Montréal?

Does Raphael Wicky regret Djordje Mihailovic leaving for Montréal?
More News
Video
Video
VERDE running out of gas? Plus the big winners from the 1st part of the MLS season
1:14:50

VERDE running out of gas? Plus the big winners from the 1st part of the MLS season
Why the USMNT has to win Nations League (FULL PREVIEW)
1:21:37

Why the USMNT has to win Nations League (FULL PREVIEW)
Dynamo Legend Brian Ching on His Best Moments with Houston
2:13

Dynamo Legend Brian Ching on His Best Moments with Houston
Who Ya Got: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Questionable Q&A from Fans
6:24

Who Ya Got: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Questionable Q&A from Fans
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.