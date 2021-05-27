MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 7

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back for the 2021 season! It’s FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000: Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first? Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.) Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Los Angeles FC vs. New York City FC Saturday, May 28 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter WHO WILL WIN? LAFC win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

NYC win (40 points) Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points) Both meetings between LAFC and NYCFC have ended in 2-2 draws with New York City scoring the opening goal in each match.

No Eastern Conference team has ever won at Banc of California Stadium, with LAC recording eight wins and six draws in 14 home matches against Eastern Conference foes.

All-time matchups: Even at 0W - 0L - 2D

Match odds by BetMGM: Los Angeles FC -130, Draw +270, New York City FC +310

Match #2: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes Saturday, May 29 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: UniMas, TUDN, Twitter WHO WILL WIN? LA win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

SJ win (40 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) The Galaxy have won three straight games at home to start the season

The Earthquakes have won six of the last 10 meetings with the Galaxy, including the last two in a row. San Jose haven't won three straight over the Galaxy since 2005.

All-time matchups: San Jose Earthquakes lead 14W - 10L - 9D

Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -110, Draw +260, San Jose Earthquakes +260

Match #3: Inter Miami vs. D.C. United Saturday, May 29 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? MIA (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

D.C. win (30 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) D.C. United have lost four straight away matches dating back to the end of last season

Inter Miami has failed to score in three of their last five matches.

All-time matchups: D.C. United lead 1W - 0L - 0D

Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami -145, Draw +260, D.C. United +375

Match #4: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United Saturday, May 29 at 9:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? RSL (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

MIN win (30 points) Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points) Real Salt Lake are undefeated at home against Minnesota United (1W - 0L - 2D)

Real Salt Lake have won just one of its last five home matches (D2 L2).

All-time matchups: Minnesota United lead 4W - 2L - 5D

Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +100, Draw +260, Minnesota United +230

Match #5: Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers Sunday, May 30 at 7 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN 3 WHO WILL WIN? PHI (20 points)

Draw (40 points)

POR win (40 points) Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) The Timbers have won five straight matches against the Union.

The Union have recorded consecutive 1-0 wins over their last two games.

All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 7W - 1L - 3D

Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union -115, Draw +280, Portland Timbers +115