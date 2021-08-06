Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 15

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United

Saturday, August 7 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CLB win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATL win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Columbus have won five straight matches against Atlanta United
  • The Crew lost for just the second time in their last 27 home matches (W19 D6) in Wednesday’s 4-2 defeat to D.C. United
  • Atlanta United are on the longest winless run in club history, going 12 straight games without a victory (D7 L5)
  • All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 6W - 5L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew -125, Draw +250, Atlanta United +320

Match #2: FC Dallas vs. Austin FC

Saturday, August 7 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • DAL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATX win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • First-ever matchup between FC Dallas and Austin FC
  • FC Dallas have lost only two of 20 home matches against expansion teams in the club’s MLS history (W15, D3)
  • FC Dallas are unbeaten in 17 straight at home dating back to May 2019 (W9 D8)
  • Austin FC ended a three-match goalless run with a 3-2 win over Houston on Wednesday
  • Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas +115, Draw +240, Austin FC +210

Match #3: Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

Saturday, August 7 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • POR win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • RSL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last three games against Portland, although RSL have won just one of their last eight road matches at Portland (D4 L3)
  • Real Salt Lake have been shut out in two consecutive games
  • All-time matchups: Real Salt Lake lead 13W - 10L - 9D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +110, Draw +240, Real Salt Lake +220

Match #4: New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union

Sunday, August 8 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NE win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • PHI win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full-time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • The Revolution have won only one of their last 12 matches against the Union (D3 L8)
  • Philadelphia are unbeaten in four straight trips to Foxborough (W2 D2)
  • The Union are winless in six straight away matches (D4 L2)
  • All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 18W - 8L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -115, Draw +275, Philadelphia Union +270

Match #5: Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC

Sunday, August 8 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • MIA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NSH win (40 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • Nashville SC are unbeaten in all four of their meetings with Inter Miami (W2 D2)
  • Inter Miami haven't scored a goal in 360 minutes of play against Nashville
  • Inter Miami are unbeaten in three straight matches (W1 D2)
  • All-time matchups: Nashville SC lead 2W - 0L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami +160, Draw +220, Nashville SC +160

Match #6: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC

Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SJ win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC win (30 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • The Earthquakes have won their last two matches against LAFC after losing each of the first five meetings
  • San Jose are undefeated in their last six matches (W1 D5)
  • Despite a match-high eight shots, LAFC’s Carlos Vela saw his four-game scoring streak come to an end in Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to Sporting KC
  • All-time matchups: Los Angeles FC lead 6W - 3L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes +260, Draw +310, Los Angeles FC -125
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 15
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 15
