MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 15

Match #1: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, August 7 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- CLB win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATL win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Columbus have won five straight matches against Atlanta United
- The Crew lost for just the second time in their last 27 home matches (W19 D6) in Wednesday’s 4-2 defeat to D.C. United
- Atlanta United are on the longest winless run in club history, going 12 straight games without a victory (D7 L5)
- All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 6W - 5L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew -125, Draw +250, Atlanta United +320
Match #2: FC Dallas vs. Austin FC
Saturday, August 7 at 8:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- DAL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATX win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- First-ever matchup between FC Dallas and Austin FC
- FC Dallas have lost only two of 20 home matches against expansion teams in the club’s MLS history (W15, D3)
- FC Dallas are unbeaten in 17 straight at home dating back to May 2019 (W9 D8)
- Austin FC ended a three-match goalless run with a 3-2 win over Houston on Wednesday
- Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas +115, Draw +240, Austin FC +210
Match #3: Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, August 7 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- POR win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- RSL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last three games against Portland, although RSL have won just one of their last eight road matches at Portland (D4 L3)
- Real Salt Lake have been shut out in two consecutive games
- All-time matchups: Real Salt Lake lead 13W - 10L - 9D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +110, Draw +240, Real Salt Lake +220
Match #4: New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union
Sunday, August 8 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NE win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- PHI win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full-time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Revolution have won only one of their last 12 matches against the Union (D3 L8)
- Philadelphia are unbeaten in four straight trips to Foxborough (W2 D2)
- The Union are winless in six straight away matches (D4 L2)
- All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 18W - 8L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -115, Draw +275, Philadelphia Union +270
Match #5: Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC
Sunday, August 8 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- MIA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NSH win (40 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- Nashville SC are unbeaten in all four of their meetings with Inter Miami (W2 D2)
- Inter Miami haven't scored a goal in 360 minutes of play against Nashville
- Inter Miami are unbeaten in three straight matches (W1 D2)
- All-time matchups: Nashville SC lead 2W - 0L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami +160, Draw +220, Nashville SC +160
Match #6: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC
Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- SJ win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- The Earthquakes have won their last two matches against LAFC after losing each of the first five meetings
- San Jose are undefeated in their last six matches (W1 D5)
- Despite a match-high eight shots, LAFC’s Carlos Vela saw his four-game scoring streak come to an end in Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to Sporting KC
- All-time matchups: Los Angeles FC lead 6W - 3L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes +260, Draw +310, Los Angeles FC -125