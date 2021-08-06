MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 15

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000: Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first? Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.) Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United Saturday, August 7 at 7:30 pm ET

Draw (40 points)

Columbus have won five straight matches against Atlanta United

The Crew lost for just the second time in their last 27 home matches (W19 D6) in Wednesday’s 4-2 defeat to D.C. United

Atlanta United are on the longest winless run in club history, going 12 straight games without a victory (D7 L5)

All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 6W - 5L - 0D

Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew -125, Draw +250, Atlanta United +320

Match #2: FC Dallas vs. Austin FC Saturday, August 7 at 8:30 pm ET

Draw (40 points)

First-ever matchup between FC Dallas and Austin FC

FC Dallas have lost only two of 20 home matches against expansion teams in the club’s MLS history (W15, D3)

FC Dallas are unbeaten in 17 straight at home dating back to May 2019 (W9 D8)

Austin FC ended a three-match goalless run with a 3-2 win over Houston on Wednesday

Match odds by BetMGM: FC Dallas +115, Draw +240, Austin FC +210

Match #3: Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake Saturday, August 7 at 10:30 pm ET

Draw (40 points)

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last three games against Portland, although RSL have won just one of their last eight road matches at Portland (D4 L3)

Real Salt Lake have been shut out in two consecutive games

All-time matchups: Real Salt Lake lead 13W - 10L - 9D

Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +110, Draw +240, Real Salt Lake +220

Match #4: New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union Sunday, August 8 at 6:00 pm ET

Draw (40 points)

The Revolution have won only one of their last 12 matches against the Union (D3 L8)

Philadelphia are unbeaten in four straight trips to Foxborough (W2 D2)

The Union are winless in six straight away matches (D4 L2)

All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 18W - 8L - 6D

Match odds by BetMGM: New England Revolution -115, Draw +275, Philadelphia Union +270

Match #5: Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC Sunday, August 8 at 6:00 pm ET

Draw (40 points)

Nashville SC are unbeaten in all four of their meetings with Inter Miami (W2 D2)

Inter Miami haven't scored a goal in 360 minutes of play against Nashville

Inter Miami are unbeaten in three straight matches (W1 D2)

All-time matchups: Nashville SC lead 2W - 0L - 2D

Match odds by BetMGM: Inter Miami +160, Draw +220, Nashville SC +160