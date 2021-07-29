MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 14

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000: Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first? Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.) Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United Friday, July 30 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN5 WHO WILL WIN? ORL win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

ATL win (40 points) Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points) Orlando City are unbeaten in their last five matches against Atlanta United (W2 D3)

Atlanta United are on the longest winless run in club history, going 10 straight games without a victory (D6 L4)

The Lions and Five Stripes played to a scoreless draw in their first meeting this season in April

All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 7W - 2L - 5D

Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City -120, Draw +250, Atlanta United +300 Start playing today!

Match #2: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers Friday, July 30 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN5 WHO WILL WIN? LA win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

POR win (40 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) The Timbers have won three straight matches against the Galaxy

The Galaxy lost 4-0 to Dallas in their last match and are winless in three straight games

The Galaxy have conceded a Western Conference high 26 goals through 15 games

All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 14W - 11L - 6D

Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -105, Draw +270, Portland Timbers +240

Match #3: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes Saturday, July 31 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? SEA win (20 points)

Draw (40 points)

SJ win (50 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) Seattle are unbeaten in 14 straight matches against San Jose (W8 D6)

Seattle’s 17-match home unbeaten run came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Sunday

San Jose are winless in 11 straight matches (D5 L6), though their last four matches have ended in draws

All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 12W - 9L - 10D

Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -175, Draw +280, San Jose Earthquakes +450

Match #4: New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution Saturday, July 31 at 6 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? RBNY win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

NE win (30 points) Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points) The Revolution have won each of their last two games against the Red Bulls, scoring three times in each

The Red Bulls are unbeaten in five straight home matches (W4 D1)

New England have won three straight matches and are off to the best start in team history with 33 points (W10 D3 L3) from its first 16 matches

All-time matchups: New England Revolution lead 13W - 12L - 6D

Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls +120, Draw +250, New England Revolution +195

Match #5: Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids Saturday, July 31 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? ATX win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

COL win (40 points) Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) Austin FC recorded their first win in its MLS history with a 3-1 victory at Colorado in April

Austin FC have just one win in their last 11 matches (D4 L6)

The Rapids streak of 12 consecutive games with a goal came to an end in a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on Saturday

Colorado haven't been shut out in consecutive regular season matches since September-October 2018

All-time matchups: Austin FC lead 1W - 0L - 0D

Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +120, Draw +225, Colorado Rapids +210