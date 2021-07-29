Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 14

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Match #1: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United

Friday, July 30 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN5

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ORL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATL win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • Orlando City are unbeaten in their last five matches against Atlanta United (W2 D3)
  • Atlanta United are on the longest winless run in club history, going 10 straight games without a victory (D6 L4)
  • The Lions and Five Stripes played to a scoreless draw in their first meeting this season in April
  • All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 7W - 2L - 5D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City -120, Draw +250, Atlanta United +300

Start playing today!

Match #2: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers

Friday, July 30 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN5

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • POR win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • The Timbers have won three straight matches against the Galaxy
  • The Galaxy lost 4-0 to Dallas in their last match and are winless in three straight games
  • The Galaxy have conceded a Western Conference high 26 goals through 15 games
  • All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 14W - 11L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -105, Draw +270, Portland Timbers +240

Match #3: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, July 31 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SEA win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SJ win (50 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Seattle are unbeaten in 14 straight matches against San Jose (W8 D6)
  • Seattle’s 17-match home unbeaten run came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Sunday
  • San Jose are winless in 11 straight matches (D5 L6), though their last four matches have ended in draws
  • All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 12W - 9L - 10D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -175, Draw +280, San Jose Earthquakes +450

Match #4: New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution

Saturday, July 31 at 6 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RBNY win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NE win (30 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • The Revolution have won each of their last two games against the Red Bulls, scoring three times in each
  • The Red Bulls are unbeaten in five straight home matches (W4 D1)
  • New England have won three straight matches and are off to the best start in team history with 33 points (W10 D3 L3) from its first 16 matches
  • All-time matchups: New England Revolution lead 13W - 12L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls +120, Draw +250, New England Revolution +195

Match #5: Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids

Saturday, July 31 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATX win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • COL win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Austin FC recorded their first win in its MLS history with a 3-1 victory at Colorado in April
  • Austin FC have just one win in their last 11 matches (D4 L6)
  • The Rapids streak of 12 consecutive games with a goal came to an end in a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on Saturday
  • Colorado haven't been shut out in consecutive regular season matches since September-October 2018
  • All-time matchups: Austin FC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +120, Draw +225, Colorado Rapids +210

Match #6: Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire

Sunday, August 1 at 6 pm ET - Watch on: TUDN, UniMas, Twitter

WHO WILL WIN?

  • PHI win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • CHI win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Philadelphia have won five straight home matches against the Fire, scoring 14 times across that span
  • Chicago are winless in 16 straight away matches (D5 L11)
  • Union striker Kacper Przybylko has scored in three consecutive games
  • All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 13W - 9L - 6D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union -150, Draw +280, Chicago Fire +360
