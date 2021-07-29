MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 14

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)
Get every pick correct to score $50,000!
Match #1: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United
Friday, July 30 at 8 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN5
WHO WILL WIN?
- ORL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATL win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Orlando City are unbeaten in their last five matches against Atlanta United (W2 D3)
- Atlanta United are on the longest winless run in club history, going 10 straight games without a victory (D6 L4)
- The Lions and Five Stripes played to a scoreless draw in their first meeting this season in April
- All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 7W - 2L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City -120, Draw +250, Atlanta United +300
Match #2: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers
Friday, July 30 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN5
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- POR win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Timbers have won three straight matches against the Galaxy
- The Galaxy lost 4-0 to Dallas in their last match and are winless in three straight games
- The Galaxy have conceded a Western Conference high 26 goals through 15 games
- All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 14W - 11L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -105, Draw +270, Portland Timbers +240
Match #3: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, July 31 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- SEA win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SJ win (50 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Seattle are unbeaten in 14 straight matches against San Jose (W8 D6)
- Seattle’s 17-match home unbeaten run came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Sunday
- San Jose are winless in 11 straight matches (D5 L6), though their last four matches have ended in draws
- All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 12W - 9L - 10D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Seattle Sounders -175, Draw +280, San Jose Earthquakes +450
Match #4: New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, July 31 at 6 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- RBNY win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NE win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- The Revolution have won each of their last two games against the Red Bulls, scoring three times in each
- The Red Bulls are unbeaten in five straight home matches (W4 D1)
- New England have won three straight matches and are off to the best start in team history with 33 points (W10 D3 L3) from its first 16 matches
- All-time matchups: New England Revolution lead 13W - 12L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York Red Bulls +120, Draw +250, New England Revolution +195
Match #5: Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids
Saturday, July 31 at 9 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- COL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Austin FC recorded their first win in its MLS history with a 3-1 victory at Colorado in April
- Austin FC have just one win in their last 11 matches (D4 L6)
- The Rapids streak of 12 consecutive games with a goal came to an end in a 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake on Saturday
- Colorado haven't been shut out in consecutive regular season matches since September-October 2018
- All-time matchups: Austin FC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +120, Draw +225, Colorado Rapids +210
Match #6: Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire
Sunday, August 1 at 6 pm ET - Watch on: TUDN, UniMas, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- PHI win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CHI win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Philadelphia have won five straight home matches against the Fire, scoring 14 times across that span
- Chicago are winless in 16 straight away matches (D5 L11)
- Union striker Kacper Przybylko has scored in three consecutive games
- All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 13W - 9L - 6D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union -150, Draw +280, Chicago Fire +360