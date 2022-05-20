MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 12

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is back! The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
- Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
- Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
- Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
- Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)
Get every pick correct to win $50,000!
Be sure to check the leaderboard as matches complete; the entrant with the most points at the end of the round wins $100!*
* Subject to eligibility & tiebreakers. Please see the Official Rules for more information.
Match #1: Columbus Crew vs. LAFC
Saturday, May 21 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: Univision, TUDN, Twitter
WHO WILL WIN?
- CLB win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- LAFC have won both of their meetings with the Columbus Crew by an aggregate score of 5-0
- The Crew have just one win in their last eight games (D3 L4), a 3-0 home victory over D.C. United in late April
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 2W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew +115, Draw +240, LAFC +220
Match #2: Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United
Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- NSH win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATL win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- After losing their first two meetings, Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last four matches against Atlanta United in MLS play (W2 D2)
- Nashville extended their home unbeaten streak to 22 games with a 2-1 win over CF Montréal on Wednesday. They have won their last two home matches at GEODIS Park
- Atlanta United have lost five of their last six away matches (W1), including the last three in a row
- All-time matchups: Nashville SC lead 3W - 2L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville SC +100, Draw +225, Atlanta United +270
Match #3: New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Sunday, May 22 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NYC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- CHI win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points for one team)
- New York City FC are unbeaten in eight home MLS matches against Chicago Fire FC, winning the last six (D2)
- City are unbeaten in six straight matches, winning five of those (D1). NYCFC have kept four consecutive clean sheets, equaling the club record set in July 2018
- The Fire’s winless run extended to eight games after a 3-3 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday
- All-time matchups: New York City FC lead 8W - 3L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: New York City FC -225, Draw +350, Chicago Fire +575
Match #4: Austin FC vs Orlando City SC
Saturday, May 22 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ORL win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- This will be the first meeting between Austin FC and Orlando City
- Following a 2-1 victory over LAFC, Austin FC now lead MLS with 25 goals in 2022
- Orlando City have won four of their last six matches, including a 1-0 win at Toronto FC in their last road game
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC +110, Draw +240, Orlando City +225
Match #5: LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Sunday, May 22 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- HOU win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The LA Galaxy have only won two of their last 10 meetings with Houston Dynamo FC (D5 L3) dating back to 2017, though they’re unbeaten in the last four (W1 D3)
- After scoring five times in a two-match span, winning both games, in early April, the Galaxy have just four goals in their last six games (W2 L2 D2), failing to score more than once in any of those games
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 15W - 12L - 10D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA Galaxy -160, Draw +280, Houston Dynamo +400
Match #6: Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union
Sunday, May 22 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- POR win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- PHI win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- The Philadelphia Union recorded just their second win in 12 MLS matches against the Portland Timbers in a 3-0 home victory last season. Philadelphia have managed just one point in five visits to Providence Park, a 1-1 draw in 2014
- Following a 3-2 loss at San Jose on Wednesday, Portland now have just three wins from their first 13 games of the season
- Defender Bill Tuiloma scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season in Portland's 3-2 loss at San Jose on Wednesday. Newcomer Nathan Fogaca scored twice in his home debut on May 15
- Midfielder Daniel Gazdag leads the Union with 6 goals and 3 assists in 2022
- All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 7W - 2L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers +140, Draw +230, Philadelphia Union +180