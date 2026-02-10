Orlando City unveil the Sunken Treasure Kit

Orlando City have unveiled their secondary jersey ahead of the 2026 MLS season, the Sunken Treasure Kit by adidas.
The kit dives into Florida’s storied coastline and the legend of the 1715 Treasure Fleet – inspired by shipwrecks, sea exploration, and the pursuit of gold.
The design captures the shimmer of discovery beneath the waves, celebrating the mystery, history, and enduring allure of Florida’s Treasure Coast.
BUY NOW: Orlando City’s Sunken Treasure Kit
MLS is Back on February 21!