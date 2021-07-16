MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 12

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000: Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first? Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.) Get every pick correct to score $50,000! Start playing today!

Match #1: Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution Saturday, July 17 at 5 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN WHO WILL WIN? ATL win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

NE win (30 points) Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points) Atlanta United have won all four of its home games against New England

Atlanta United are on the longest winless run in club history, going seven straight games without a victory (D5 L2)

The Revs have lost two of their last three matches after dropping just one of their first 10 this season (W7 D2)

All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 5W - 1L - 2D

Match odds by BetMGM: Atlanta United +175, Draw +270, New England Revolution +125

Match #2: Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC Saturday, July 17 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? CLB win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

NYC (30 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) Columbus have won its last two matches against New York City FC. Neither team has ever won three consecutive against against the other

The Crew opened Lower.com Field with a 2-2 draw against New England. Columbus haven’t gone consecutive home matches without winning since August 2019

All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 7W - 6L - 4D

Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew +140, Draw +240, New York City FC +170

Match #3: Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United Saturday, July 17 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? PHI win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

DCU win (40 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) The Union are unbeaten in nine straight games against D.C. United (W8 D1)

Philadelphia have won its last three home matches, keeping a clean sheet in each game

D.C. United beat Toronto FC 7-1 in its last match, scoring the most goals in club history

All-time matchups: Philadelphia Union lead 16W - 10L - 6D

Match odds by BetMGM: Philadelphia Union -110, Draw +250, D.C. United +270

Match #4: Los Angeles FC vs. Real Salt Lake Saturday, July 17 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? LAFC win (20 points)

Draw (40 points)

RSL win (50 points) Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points) Los Angeles FC have won seven of the nine all-time meetings between the sides, including the last two in a row

Real Salt Lake have not won consecutive games since starting the season with two straight victories

All-time matchups: Los Angeles FC lead 7W - 2L - 0D

Match odds by BetMGM: Los Angeles FC -200, Draw +325, Real Salt Lake +450

Match #5: Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas Saturday, July 17 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? POR win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

DAL win (40 points) Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) The Timbers have lost only one of their 12 home matches against FC Dallas (W7 D4)

FC Dallas have lost its first five away matches of the 2021 season, being outscored 12-2 over that span

All-time matchups: Portland Timbers lead 11W - 10L - 7D

Match odds by BetMGM: Portland Timbers -115, Draw +270, FC Dallas +275