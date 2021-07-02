MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 10

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution
Saturday, July 3 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- CLB win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NE win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- Inaugural match at Lower.com Field in Columbus
- Columbus have won four of their last five matches against New England by a combined score of 5-1, keeping four clean sheets over that span. New England won their previous matchup 1-0 this season
- New England, atop the Eastern Conference, are looking to rebound from their second loss of the year
- All-time matchups: Columbus lead 13W - 10L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew +115, Draw +240, New England Revolution +210
Match #2: Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls
Saturday, July 3 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- ORL win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- RBNY win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Red Bulls are the only team to defeat Orlando City this season, winning 2-1 at Red Bull Arena on May 29
- Orlando City have won three straight matches coming out of the June international break, boosted in part by Daryl Dike returning to the fold
- All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 7W - 5L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City -130, Draw +275, New York Red Bulls +300
Match #3: Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, July 3 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- MIN win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SJ win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Minnesota have won four straight matches against San Jose, scoring at least three goals in each game with a total of 15 goals scored over that stretch
- Minnesota are unbeaten in six straight games (W4, D2) and have conceded just two goals in that span
- San Jose are winless in seven games (1D, 6L), scoring just two goals across that stretch
- All-time matchups: Series is even at 4W - 4L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota United -160, Draw +290, San Jose Earthquakes +375
Match #4: Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC
Saturday, July 3 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- RSL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- LAFC won their last game at Rio Tinto Stadium, a 3-1 result in October 2020
- More than half (six of 11) of the goals RSL have conceded this season have been scored in the final 15 minutes of matches, the highest percentage of any MLS team this season
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 6W - 2L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +180, Draw +270, Los Angeles FC +120
Match #5: Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders
Sunday, July 4 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- COL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SEA win (30 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- The Rapids have won their last two home games against the Sounders, including a 3-1 win at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park last November
- The Sounders 2-2 draw with Vancouver last Saturday took them to 11 games unbeaten to start the season (W7, D4)
- All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 19W - 6L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Colorado Rapids +115, Draw +275, Seattle Sounders +185
Match #6: LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City
Sunday, July 4 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SKC win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- Chicharito has 10 goals in 10 games this season to lead the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. Only four players have scored more through their first 10 appearances in an MLS season
- Sporting Kansas City have scored an MLS-high 22 goals this season. Daniel Salloi leads the team with seven goals and three assists
- Sporting Kansas City will be without star striker Alan Pulido (foot injury)
- All-time matchups: Sporting Kansas City lead 6W - 5L - 5D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Los Angeles Galaxy +150, Draw +260, Sporting KC +150