MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 10

Match #1: Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution Saturday, July 3 at 5:00 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes WHO WILL WIN? CLB win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

NE win (40 points) Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points) Inaugural match at Lower.com Field in Columbus

Columbus have won four of their last five matches against New England by a combined score of 5-1, keeping four clean sheets over that span. New England won their previous matchup 1-0 this season

New England, atop the Eastern Conference, are looking to rebound from their second loss of the year

All-time matchups: Columbus lead 13W - 10L - 3D

Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus Crew +115, Draw +240, New England Revolution +210

Match #2: Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls Saturday, July 3 at 7:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? ORL win (20 points)

Draw (40 points)

RBNY win (40 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) The Red Bulls are the only team to defeat Orlando City this season, winning 2-1 at Red Bull Arena on May 29

Orlando City have won three straight matches coming out of the June international break, boosted in part by Daryl Dike returning to the fold

All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 7W - 5L - 3D

Match odds by BetMGM: Orlando City -130, Draw +275, New York Red Bulls +300

Match #3: Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Saturday, July 3 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? MIN win (20 points)

Draw (40 points)

SJ win (40 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) Minnesota have won four straight matches against San Jose, scoring at least three goals in each game with a total of 15 goals scored over that stretch

Minnesota are unbeaten in six straight games (W4, D2) and have conceded just two goals in that span

San Jose are winless in seven games (1D, 6L), scoring just two goals across that stretch

All-time matchups: Series is even at 4W - 4L - 0D

Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota United -160, Draw +290, San Jose Earthquakes +375

Match #4: Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC Saturday, July 3 at 10:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? RSL win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

LAFC win (30 points) Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points) LAFC won their last game at Rio Tinto Stadium, a 3-1 result in October 2020

More than half (six of 11) of the goals RSL have conceded this season have been scored in the final 15 minutes of matches, the highest percentage of any MLS team this season

All-time matchups: LAFC lead 6W - 2L - 0D

Match odds by BetMGM: Real Salt Lake +180, Draw +270, Los Angeles FC +120

Match #5: Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders Sunday, July 4 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? COL win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

SEA win (30 points) Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) The Rapids have won their last two home games against the Sounders, including a 3-1 win at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park last November

The Sounders 2-2 draw with Vancouver last Saturday took them to 11 games unbeaten to start the season (W7, D4)

All-time matchups: Seattle Sounders lead 19W - 6L - 1D

Match odds by BetMGM: Colorado Rapids +115, Draw +275, Seattle Sounders +185