MLS players pay tribute to Aaron Boupendza

The MLS community was heartbroken to learn of the passing of ex- FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza on Wednesday.

"We mourn like everybody else. This is a tough time.”

“Our thoughts are with his family, supporters and loved ones in a very difficult time," Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan said this week.

Boupendza spent the better part of two seasons in MLS, and his tragic loss was felt hard at his former club.

FC Cincinnati forward Kévin Denkey also paid tribute following his goal in the 42nd minute of their eventual 3-2 win .

Chicago Fire FC held a moment of silence ahead of Saturday's Matchday 9 fixture against Cincy at Soldier Field, where Orange & Blue players honored their former teammate before kickoff.

From one #9 to another. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/REGZh9nze7

Denis Bouanga, Boupendza’s Gabonese international teammate, also wore a message under his shirt reading "R.I.P. Aaron Boupendza".

Bouanga scored a penalty in the 90th minute of LAFC’s 3-3 draw in Portland before revealing the tribute to honor his friend.

"It was tragic for his family, for Gabon, for myself. He was a friend," Bouanga told reporters. "I had prepared that celebration.