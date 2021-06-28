MLS, players announce donations to Athlete Ally during Pride month

In celebration of Pride Month, Major League Soccer and its players have announced donations to Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ athletic advocacy group.
“As part of Major League Soccer’s long-standing support of the LGBTQ+ community, and in celebration of Pride month in June, the league will make a contribution to Athlete Ally, an organization supporting equal access, opportunity, and experience in sports — regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” Major League Soccer said in a statement.
A number of players are also offering their support via Playing for Pride, a movement started by former MLS player Austin da Luz.