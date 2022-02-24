MLS NEXT Pro unveils inaugural schedule for 2022 season starting March 25

Highlighted by regional rivalries and marquee matchups, all games in the 2022 schedule – from the 21 clubs – will be streamed live on mlsnextpro.com .

The inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season will kick off March 25, the new third-division league announced Thursday.

The kickoff weekend will also feature the following games across the league (all times Eastern):

The game signifies an important step before St. Louis CITY SC enter MLS as an expansion team in 2023. For Rochester, it represents a return to professional action for the former U.S. Open Cup championship club.

The first match will be played when St. Louis CITY2 host the league's first independent club, RNYFC, at Saint Louis University’s Hermann Stadium (8 pm ET | mlsnextpro.com ).

Schedule structure

Each MLS NEXT Pro team will compete in 24 regular-season games, 12 home and 12 away, across 26 weeks, culminating on Sept. 18 with MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day.

Prioritizing regional play, teams have been divided into Eastern and Western Conferences, comprised of two divisions in each.

Each team will play divisional opponents two to three times, as well as the other teams in their conference at least twice. A total of four non-conference matchups will take place during the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season.

A total of eight teams, four from each conference, will qualify for the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. This includes the top team from each division and the two teams with the next most points in each conference.

More information about the playoff format and schedule will be announced at a later date.