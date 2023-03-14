MLS NEXT Pro unveils 2023 season schedule with new playoff format

MLS NEXT Pro on Tuesday revealed details about its sophomore 2023 season, which kicks off on March 24 and will feature seven new teams as well as an expanded playoff format.

Nearly every regular-season match, plus all Decision Day matches, playoff matches and MLS NEXT Pro Cup, will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app. Those matches not available on MLS Season Pass will be streamed live on mlsnextpro.com .

The third-division league's 2023 regular season schedule has been announced for all 27 clubs, including the seven MLS-affiliated newcomers: Atlanta United 2, Austin FC II, Crown Legacy FC ( Charlotte FC ), Huntsville City FC ( Nashville SC ), LA Galaxy II, Los Angeles Football Club 2 and New York Red Bulls II.

Opening weekend will also feature the following games across the league (all times Eastern):

MLS NEXT Pro officially kicks off its second season when Austin FC II host their first-ever match on Friday, March 24 vs. Houston Dynamo 2 at Parmer Field (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Schedule structure

Each MLS NEXT Pro club will play 28 matches over 27 weeks – an increase from 24 matches per club in 2022 – including 14 matches at home and 14 on the road.

All but one of the 27 clubs will compete in Decision Day 2023 – the final regular-season matchday – on Sunday, September 24. Thirteen matches will take place that day to determine final playoff spots and seeding. Seven teams in each conference (East, West) will qualify for the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

New Playoff format

The 2023 season will feature an expanded playoff format that includes a "pick-your-opponent" structure in the first two rounds.

Within each conference, the two division champions and the five clubs with the next highest points (seven clubs total) will advance to the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. The playoffs will consist of three rounds followed by MLS NEXT Pro Cup, taking place over four consecutive weeks beginning the weekend of September 29.

The club with the most regular season points in each conference (#1 seed) will earn a first-round bye, automatically advancing to the Conference Semifinals.

Conference Quarterfinals:

The next two teams with the most points in each conference (#2 and #3 seeds) will choose their opponent and host their match (one of two teams must be the other division champion)​

The two remaining teams that are not selected will play each other, with the higher-seeded team hosting

Conference Semifinals:

The team with the most overall points in the conference (#1 seed) will choose its opponent from the remaining two lowest-seeded teams and host the match

The second-highest seed will host the remaining team

Conference Finals:

The team with the most regular season points (higher seed) will host the team with the lowest points (lower seed)

MLS NEXT Pro Cup: