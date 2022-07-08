MLS NEXT Pro

MLS NEXT Pro to host Premier League 2 clubs for inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Invitational

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS NEXT Pro will conduct its first international competition later this month in the Salt Lake City, Utah area when the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Invitational unfolds from July 19-27.

Who will play?

The event will feature ​MLS NEXT Pro’s Real Monarchs, Colorado Rapids 2 and Toronto FC II against Chelsea FC Under-21s and Wolves Under-21s from England’s Premier League 2 (PL2).

Games are set for both Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah and Real Monarchs’ Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

How to watch

Fans in the US and abroad can watch the MLS NEXT Pro vs. PL2 games exclusively on mlsnextpro.com. For fans interested in attending the matches, tickets are currently available for purchase online through RSL.com/tickets.

Full schedule

  • Tuesday, July 19: Real Monarchs vs Chelsea FC Under-21s (Rio Tinto Stadium, 9:30 pm ET)
  • Thursday, July 21: Chelsea FC Under-21s vs. Wolves Under-21s (Zions Bank Stadium, 10:15 pm ET)
  • Saturday, July 23: Real Monarchs vs. Wolves Under-21s (Zions Bank Stadium, 8:30 pm ET)
  • Saturday, July 23: Toronto FC II vs. Chelsea FC Under-21s (Zions Bank Stadium, 10:45 pm ET)
  • Wednesday, July 27: Colorado Rapids 2 vs. Wolves Under-21s (Zions Bank Stadium, 10:00 pm ET)

Champion crowned

The league with the most total points accumulated in head-to-head competition will be crowned Invitational Champion.

“International competition is a priority for our league. There are a lot of benefits, both on and off the field, that we are excited about,” said Ali Curtis, the senior vice president of of competition & operations at MLS NEXT Pro.

“This year is the start to a competition that we hope to grow in the years ahead. We look forward to welcoming both Chelsea and Wolves to the US and appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Premier League 2.”

